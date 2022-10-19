Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested in teen's 2020 disappearance, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 15-year-old Rancho Cordova boy disappeared in 2020. Roughly two years later, a Sacramento City Unified School District teacher was arrested in connection. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing...
San Joaquin County officials search for suspect in fatal east Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the fatal shooting on the 4000-block of E. Fourth Street, Friday. Carlos Samoy, a 58-year-old Stockton resident, was shot and killed outside his home just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials. He leaves behind several children and was well-known in the east Stockton area for working on his car.
mymotherlode.com
A Fight Led To One Involved Grabbing A Gun
Sonora, CA – A fight resulted in one person grabbing a gun and pointing it at the other person, causing bystanders to get involved. A caller alerted Sonora Police dispatch recently to an altercation at the Sonora Plaza in the 700 block of Mono Way in Sonora. During questioning of witnesses, officers learned that 38-year-old Qiliang (Key-Lion) Fang of Monterey Park in the Los Angeles area was in a physical fight when he suddenly went to his vehicle and grabbed a firearm. He allegedly went back to the victim and pointed it at him, causing the pair to begin shouting and arguing. Bystanders intervened and were able to separate the subjects until officers arrived on the scene.
Judge to weigh in on gag order for case against suspected Stockton serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge is expected to weigh in Monday on a motion filed for a "protective order against publicity" in the case against Wesley Brownlee, the suspected Stockton serial killer. Legal experts tell ABC10 that the protective order, also known as a gag order, would hinder the...
KCRA.com
Family, loved ones describe man who died in East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A favorite uncle and a 'prince of a guy,' that's how loved ones are remembering 70-year-old Charles Starzynski after Thursday's deadly shooting outside the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. David DeCamilla found his friend moments before their weekly pinochle game at the club. "Jane,...
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
Multiple guns off Sacramento streets after weekend of arrests, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they arrested 17 people between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16 and took guns off the streets in the process. Police reported 12 incidents that led to guns being found, with half of them beginning as traffic stops. On Oct. 14, there were five incidents. Officers conducted three traffic […]
rosevilletoday.com
Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death
Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
KCRA.com
Man, woman dead in 'apparent murder suicide,' Stanislaus County officials say
MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies found two people dead outside of a Modesto home Thursday afternoon after a report of a shooting, officials said. Their deaths are being investigated as an "apparent murder-suicide" that stemmed from a custody dispute over children. Dispatchers got a call around 1:45 p.m....
3 children found safe, parents arrested after alleged abduction in San Joaquin County
LATHROP, Calif. — Two parents are now facing charges of child abduction and child abuse in San Joaquin County. According to a news release, a deputy stopped a car for expired registration in the area of Main Street and Olive Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Monday. The driver and passenger...
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
Over 15,000 pills found during traffic stop in Ripon, sheriff’s office says
RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found over 15,000 pills containing fentanyl during a traffic stop in Ripon. A deputy reportedly pulled over a car near Highway 99 and Main Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after noticing it had an expired registration time. The sheriff’s office said the […]
KCRA.com
Police: Man dies after shooting during Grant-Monterey Trail football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting outside a Friday football game in Sacramento is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police. According to a department spokesperson on scene early Saturday morning, a man in his mid-twenties died from his injuries related to the shooting. "This violence is unacceptable,"...
crimevoice.com
Modesto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Elderly Man
Originally Published By: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted homicide after an elderly man was attacked with a baseball bat. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a trailer park located at...
Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun
STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
KCRA.com
Man arrested after deadly East Sacramento shooting, chase and standoff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested following a deadly shooting that stemmed from an apparent robbery in East Sacramento on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of the 3900 block of N Steet for the shooting that was reported around 12:35 p.m. An elderly man was killed behind...
