San Joaquin County, CA

ABC10

San Joaquin County officials search for suspect in fatal east Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the fatal shooting on the 4000-block of E. Fourth Street, Friday. Carlos Samoy, a 58-year-old Stockton resident, was shot and killed outside his home just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials. He leaves behind several children and was well-known in the east Stockton area for working on his car.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton Police search for shooter, motive in killing of 58-year-old man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Friday identified the man who was killed in an early morning shooting on Oct. 18.  According to police, the victim was 58-year-old Carlos Samoy.  Samoy was shot and killed around 1 a.m. outside of his Fourth Street East home, near South Olive Avenue. He leaves behind several children, […]
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

A Fight Led To One Involved Grabbing A Gun

Sonora, CA – A fight resulted in one person grabbing a gun and pointing it at the other person, causing bystanders to get involved. A caller alerted Sonora Police dispatch recently to an altercation at the Sonora Plaza in the 700 block of Mono Way in Sonora. During questioning of witnesses, officers learned that 38-year-old Qiliang (Key-Lion) Fang of Monterey Park in the Los Angeles area was in a physical fight when he suddenly went to his vehicle and grabbed a firearm. He allegedly went back to the victim and pointed it at him, causing the pair to begin shouting and arguing. Bystanders intervened and were able to separate the subjects until officers arrived on the scene.
SONORA, CA
KCRA.com

Family, loved ones describe man who died in East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A favorite uncle and a 'prince of a guy,' that's how loved ones are remembering 70-year-old Charles Starzynski after Thursday's deadly shooting outside the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. David DeCamilla found his friend moments before their weekly pinochle game at the club. "Jane,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death

Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Man, woman dead in 'apparent murder suicide,' Stanislaus County officials say

MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies found two people dead outside of a Modesto home Thursday afternoon after a report of a shooting, officials said. Their deaths are being investigated as an "apparent murder-suicide" that stemmed from a custody dispute over children. Dispatchers got a call around 1:45 p.m....
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Police: Man dies after shooting during Grant-Monterey Trail football game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting outside a Friday football game in Sacramento is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police. According to a department spokesperson on scene early Saturday morning, a man in his mid-twenties died from his injuries related to the shooting. "This violence is unacceptable,"...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon.  Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Modesto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Elderly Man

Originally Published By: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted homicide after an elderly man was attacked with a baseball bat. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a trailer park located at...
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun

STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
STOCKTON, CA

