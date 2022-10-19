Read full article on original website
Crime and Consequences Safety Campaign in Gulfport
Students at Bayou View Middle School in Gulfport received a lesson in making positive choices, courtesy of JZ 94.5 and Mississippi Power. Gulfport police chief, Harrison County district attorney, and others joined in on speaking to students about the consequences of their actions. A jail cell was placed in the...
Crime Stoppers holds annual state conference in Biloxi
Crime Stoppers hosted its annual state conference at the Golden Nugget for law enforcement and citizens to come together to get additional training when it comes to fighting crime. Bill Allen traveled from Tupelo to Biloxi, along with 50 other people from across the state, to get training and more...
Blue Ribbon Fair returns to the Jackson County Fairgrounds
The Blue Ribbon Fair is a century old tradition in Jackson County. The last day to check it out is this Sunday, the 23rd. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the fairgrounds with more.
Breakfast with Business Champions in Biloxi
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Diversity Council hosted its Breakfast with Business Champions at Beau Rivage this morning. A panel of speakers discussed the successes and challenges, things they have learned on their journey as business owners. Business resource agencies were also at this morning’s breakfast to provide...
Domestic call ends in officer-involved shooting in George County
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the third officer-involved shooting in three days — this time in George County. MBI said in a press release it was investigating a shooting in Lucedale that happened about 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive. Sheriff Keith Havard said deputies were sent out...
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Vancleave
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their...
Plenty of events to choose from this weekend
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend — whether it’s just for fun or for a good cause — there’s lots to be had out there in South Mississippi. Here’s a look at some of the events planned for Saturday and Sunday. Check Facebook for more details on these events.
Saucier murder suspect accused of shooting great-grandfather in Harrison County Court
A Saucier man who allegedly died at the hands of his great-grandson was shot in the face and leg, according to court testimony today. Matthew McDonough, 26, was charged with murder in the October 6th death of Hugh Polk in Saucier. McDonough also is charged with two counts of aggravated...
MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Jackson County
Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell says an unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 at a church in St. Martin. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit started. That’s when the suspect pulled into a residence in Latimer and shots were fired. The man was taken into custody without incident.
Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County
It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
Anti-bullying 5K Run and Walk Saturday morning in Long Beach
A community uniting against bullying, an upcoming event in Long Beach will feature the #1 against Bullying campaign. Here to tell us all about it are John Miller, owner of Full Circle Martial Arts, and Caitlyn Necaise, co-owner of Studio E Dance Company.
Pascagoula under city-wide boil water notice
Pascagoula declared a city-wide boil water advisory this morning after a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities was damaged. The advisory was issued about 11:30 a.m. The city said repairs are being made as quickly as possible. At 1:30 p.m., a follow-up advisory said the...
WATCH: GMM celebrates Hancock County with a sunrise show from Bay St. Louis
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you were watching Good Morning Mississippi Wednesday morning, you saw the sun rise over beautiful downtown Bay St. Louis as our crew celebrated Hancock County. We checked in with Stennis Space Center and Lazy Magnolia Brewery, took a mystic ghost tour through Bayou Caddy, met some pirates, and even spent some time walking down memory lane.
‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ comes to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center celebrates ‘National Reptile Day’ with a variety of reptiles for kids to see. ‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ Owner Tanee Janusz, who is from Louisiana, traveled to Gulfport to share her reptiles with the youth. Janusz likes to introduce the younger generation to reptiles...
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
Gulf Coast Equality Fest takes place this weekend in Biloxi
To celebrate the LGBTQ community, the Gulf Coast Equality Council is gearing up for Equality Fest this weekend. Saturday’s event will include arts and crafts along with food vendors. It will be a family event, complete with bounce houses and balloon animals for the kids. More than a dozen...
Free Kids Fishin’ Rodeo this weekend in Harrison County
You may want to bring your kids out this Saturday to learn the basics of fishing at the 2022 Kids Fishin’ Rodeo at Harrison County Sheriff’s County Farm. This event is free for kids 15 and under. Children will be able to learn the basics of fishing, they will learn how to tie a knot, select a lure, bait hooks, and cast.
Pascagoula football’s Jeffrey Rush Jr. offered by Tennessee
The SEC has Pascagoula’s Jeffrey Rush Jr. on speed dial, with the four-star recruit picking up another Division I offer, his ninth overall. This one from Tennessee. The junior d-lineman has other SEC offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Missouri, as well as other D1 offers from Florida State, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, and Samford.
Makin’ Groceries restaurant celebrating one year in Biloxi
A Biloxi business is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Makin’ Groceries is a plant-based café that offers healthy, plant-based, whole food family meals. Owner Lauren Turner was a history teacher at St. Martin before deciding to switch careers and become an entrepreneur. Turner cooks a variety of different dishes...
