Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell says an unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 at a church in St. Martin. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit started. That’s when the suspect pulled into a residence in Latimer and shots were fired. The man was taken into custody without incident.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO