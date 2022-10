CLEVELAND — Saint Ignatius football coach Chuck Kyle has been on the sidelines for 40 years, but Friday will be his last regular-season game. I spent a lot of time with Chuck Kyle over the years. One of my favorite assignments every week was to get a camera guy and go over to West 28th Street, where we would visit Wasmer Field on the high school campus. We would speak with members of the Ignatius Wildcats, but most of all their great head coach.

