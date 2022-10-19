A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals. In particular, hospitals are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. Cases are rising in multiple U.S. regions, with some already nearing seasonal peak levels, according to the latest real-time surveillance data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 DAY AGO