Kyle Schwarber hits 488-foot home run for Philadelphia in NLCS Game 1 against San Diego
Kyle Schwarber, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and former Middletown High School standout who led the National League with 46 home runs during the regular season, extended the Phillies' NLCS Game 1 lead against the San Diego Padres to 2-0 with a solo shot in the 6th inning off of Padres starter Yu Darvish that traveled 488 feet - the longest of Schwarber's Major League Baseball career and Petco Park history.
The Phillies took a 1-0 series lead with a 2-0 win .
It was the 10th postseason home run of Schwarber's career. He entered Tuesday's game 1-for-20 with three walks so far this postseason.
The All-Star outfielder did a memorable dance in the clubhouse as the team celebrated advancing with a Wild Card series win against St. Louis.
