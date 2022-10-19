ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Mead High School soccer team will have a game with Holy Family High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Mead High School
Holy Family High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bcdemocratonline.com

Tigers advance to state softball tournament this week

The La Junta Tigers got the win that mattered Saturday morning in Greeley, a 6-0 shutout of Arvada to punch their ticket to the Class 3A State Softball Championships in Arvada this week. The top 16 teams who survived the regional round Saturday were re-seeded for the state tournament, which will take place Friday and Saturday at the Aurora Sports Complex.
LA JUNTA, CO
The Denver Gazette

King's college football insider: Checking with former five CU Buffs around the country

BOULDER — Remember Brenden Rice? Jarek Broussard? Dimitri Stanley? How about Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez?. Those five players were the biggest names to leave Boulder last winter during an offseason full of roster turnover. Karl Dorrell said before the season that some of the players that left the program were necessary losses from a culture standpoint, but the way things have gone for the Buffs (and Dorrell) in 2022, it seems like CU would be better off if at least those five guys hadn’t left the team.
BOULDER, CO
99.9 The Point

Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
secretdenver.com

This Winter In Colorado Will Be Snowy But Pleasantly Mild

Denver, winter is on the horizon, and according to the Old Farmers Almanac, they’ve predicted that winter would be milder than normal with cold fronts in mid-to-late November and mid-to-late January. As far as snow goes, it looks like there will be an early front of snow in mid-to-late...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

ACRE Closes on $52.7M Loan for ‘Johnstown Plaza’ Development in Johnstown, Colo.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized a $52.7 million loan with a joint venture between Graycliff Capital Partners (“Graycliff”) and Buligo Capital Partners (“Buligo”), to support the newly-built Class A multifamily community ‘Johnstown Plaza,’ in Johnstown, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005013/en/ Johnstown Plaza, a 252-unit multifamily community in Johnstown, Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Colorado

When you think about comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a nice burger, then keep on reading to find a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't

After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Trevor Hughes's Finger Costs Denver-Area Cops $485K

Photographer Trevor Hughes nearly had a finger blown off when he was shot with a projectile while trying to capture an image of law enforcement officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests. He filed suit last year, and on October 20, attorney Andrew McNulty of Denver-based Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP revealed that a settlement agreement had been reached with several municipalities, including Denver, Golden, Arvada and Jefferson County.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
theplaidhorse.com

Littleton Equine Medical Center Acquires Colorado Horse Park

Singletree Equestrian, a group of Little Equine Medical Center (LEMC) veterinarians and key stakeholders, announced Wednesday the purchase of the Colorado Horse Park. LEMC will partner with LEG Shows & Events and Charlotte Robson to continue to host horse shows and has plans to build an equine clinic at the facility in the years ahead.
LITTLETON, CO
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy