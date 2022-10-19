Broomfield, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BOULDER — Remember Brenden Rice? Jarek Broussard? Dimitri Stanley? How about Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez?. Those five players were the biggest names to leave Boulder last winter during an offseason full of roster turnover. Karl Dorrell said before the season that some of the players that left the program were necessary losses from a culture standpoint, but the way things have gone for the Buffs (and Dorrell) in 2022, it seems like CU would be better off if at least those five guys hadn’t left the team.

BOULDER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO