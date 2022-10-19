ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, NC

Bethel, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bethel.

The Washington High School soccer team will have a game with North Pitt High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Washington High School
North Pitt High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Washington High School soccer team will have a game with North Pitt High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Washington High School
North Pitt High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

