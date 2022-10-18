ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Police Log 10-19-22

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday at 5 North Common St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:33 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Holyoke Street and Myrtle Street.; at 12:33 p.m. Monday at 100 Bennett St.; at 4:38 p.m. Monday at 224 Washington St.; at 6:08 p.m. Monday at 780 Lynnway.; at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday at 70 Conomo Ave.; at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday at 99 Commercial St.; at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at 106 Den Quarry Road.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 9:57 p.m. Monday at Stanwood Street.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Lewis St.

Thefts

A report of robbery at 8:42 p.m. Monday at 50 Western Ave.

A report of shoplifting at 1:47 a.m. Monday at 65 Boston St.; at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday at 509 Eastern Ave.; at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday at 509 Eastern Ave.

PEABODY

Arrests

Janelle C. Blake, 38, of 52 Endicott St. was arrested and charged with larceny over $1200, possession of burglarious tools, and possession of a Class A drug at 8:25 p.m. Monday at Macy’s, 210M Andover St.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:42 p.m. Monday at 133 Main St. at 2 Pierpont St.; at 2:43 p.m. Monday at New England Meat Market, 60-62 Walnut St.; at 4:01 p.m. Monday at 19 Centennial Drive; at 6:19 p.m. Monday at Northeast Veterinary Hospital, 29 Lowell St.

Thefts

A report of fraud at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 34 Arnold Ave.

A report of shoplifting at at 8:25 p.m. Monday at Macy’s, 210M Andover St.

Overdose

A report of an opiate overdose at 8:34 p.m. Monday at 115 Lowell St. Apt. #16

Itemlive.com

