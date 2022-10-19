ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claysville, PA

Claysville, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Bentworth High School soccer team will have a game with McGuffey High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Bentworth High School
McGuffey High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Related
High School Football PRO

Aliquippa, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WEST MIFFLIN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty

Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022 inducted

Shaler Area School District inducted athletes and a coach into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 15. The Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2000 to recognize those individuals who have brought prestige and pride to the district athletic program and to the community either as a player, coach, administrator or supporter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Elementary School Principal’s Resignation Announced

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and approved Dr. Robert Motte’s resignation from his position as the elementary principal. His last day on the job will be November 18, 2022 He has been with the district for 3 years. He was hired as superintendent in the Monessen School District. His replacement will be announced at the board’s November meeting.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Weapon found on student inside Canon-McMillan High School

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School was removed by police after a weapon was discovered on them Friday morning. According to a letter sent to district families, the North Strabane Township Police Department and administration members were able to remove the student from the classroom without incident.
CANONSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park plans Halloween activities

Bethel Park’s annual Spooktacular Parade will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 29. A variety of special vehicles will travel throughout the municipality, providing candy to parade goers along the way. Two parade routes are featured. The North route starts at the public works facility on Slater Road and...
BETHEL PARK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy

PITTSBURGH — Two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The incident then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Slams Players on Last Year’s Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Today, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, along with seniors Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews, Jr., met with the media at the Big 12 Conference Media Day. Huggins, who was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, spoke glowingly of his current...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvexplorer.com

Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
MONONGAHELA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go Ape closing in North Park

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13.   "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County sobriety checkpoint scheduled

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled in Brooke County by the West Virginia State Police. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 2 near the Division of Highways in Wellsburg on October 26 from 6:00 PM until 12:00 am. The State police said if anyone is inconvenienced, they can take an alternate route. The alternate routes […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
