Helena, MT

406mtsports.com

Missoula Big Sky volleyball outlasts hungry Butte squad

BUTTE – There was no shortage of intensity at Butte High School on Thursday evening in an exciting showdown between the Butte Bulldogs and Big Sky Eagles. Despite the vigorous comeback effort by the Bulldogs, Big Sky escaped Butte with a 3-1 victory. The scores of the match were...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech looks to get back to winning ways against Southern Oregon

BUTTE – The No. 24 Montana Tech Orediggers are looking to return to winning ways as they host the Southern Oregon Raiders at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bob Green Field. With Frontier Conference play in a bye week, the Orediggers had to live with a heartbreaking loss in the last minute to No. 9 College of Idaho on the road in Caldwell, 27-24.
BUTTE, MT
XL Country 100.7

Iconic Montana Sporting Goods Company Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah-based sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Montana Historical Society Votes to Send Big Medicine Home

HELENA — Big Medicine, a white bison that was born and raised on the National Bison Range at Moise is going home. The bison bull was born in 1933. Following his death in 1959, his hide was mounted, and has been on display since then, in a climate-controlled display at the Montana Historical Society in Helena.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Snow to impact weekend travel plans

WINTER STORM WATCH for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from late Friday night through Sunday afternoon. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 12 inches possible. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte, and Anaconda of 2 to 5 inches are possible mainly Saturday night through Sunday. WINTER STORM...
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located

BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena PD: Missing 13-year-old located

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department is looking for a 13-year-old. Katelynn Watkins is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing Lilo & Stitch sweatpants and a gray hoodie. If you know Katelynn’s...
HELENA, MT

