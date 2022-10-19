Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Class AA roundup: No. 1 Capital prevails over second-ranked Bengals in battle for Helena
HELENA — The battle for Helena — and the Western AA championship — went the way of No. 1 Capital High on Friday at Vigilante Stadium. Tom Carter and Hayden Opitz each ran for a touchdown and the Bruins bested No. 2 Helena High 13-3 to close the regular season 9-0 and win the conference crown. Helena is now 7-2.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Big Sky volleyball outlasts hungry Butte squad
BUTTE – There was no shortage of intensity at Butte High School on Thursday evening in an exciting showdown between the Butte Bulldogs and Big Sky Eagles. Despite the vigorous comeback effort by the Bulldogs, Big Sky escaped Butte with a 3-1 victory. The scores of the match were...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech looks to get back to winning ways against Southern Oregon
BUTTE – The No. 24 Montana Tech Orediggers are looking to return to winning ways as they host the Southern Oregon Raiders at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bob Green Field. With Frontier Conference play in a bye week, the Orediggers had to live with a heartbreaking loss in the last minute to No. 9 College of Idaho on the road in Caldwell, 27-24.
406mtsports.com
'It's a great feeling to win the town': Capital grinds out crosstown win, completes perfect regular season
With his arms raised over his head, and a huge smile on his face, that was the sound that erupted from Talon Marsh as the Helena Capital Bruins broke their huddle following a 13-3 win over Helena High on Friday night. Marsh, the senior defensive lineman, hadn't beat Helena High...
406mtsports.com
Speed on Speed: Two of Montana's fastest, most dynamic football players to share field during Helena crosstown
HELENA — What does speed look like to you?. For Helena Capital fans, it’s the image of Tom Carter sprinting through a hole in the opposition’s defensive front, past the defensive backs who thought they had an angle, 40, 50, 60, 70 yards to pay dirt. For...
406mtsports.com
Eye-opening stats and a history of consequential Crosstown games between Capital, Helena High
The sense of anticipation is very real when it comes to the 2022 Helena crosstown football game between Helena High and Capital. Friday night's showdown will be the 56th meeting all-time between the Bruins and the Bengals. Yet, this is only the second time Helena and Capital have met this late in the season with just one combined loss.
Iconic Montana Sporting Goods Company Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah-based sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
Montana Historical Society Votes to Send Big Medicine Home
HELENA — Big Medicine, a white bison that was born and raised on the National Bison Range at Moise is going home. The bison bull was born in 1933. Following his death in 1959, his hide was mounted, and has been on display since then, in a climate-controlled display at the Montana Historical Society in Helena.
NBCMontana
Snow to impact weekend travel plans
WINTER STORM WATCH for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from late Friday night through Sunday afternoon. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 12 inches possible. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte, and Anaconda of 2 to 5 inches are possible mainly Saturday night through Sunday. WINTER STORM...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located
BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
Famous Musician Sings About This Montana Town In YouTube Video
Some people may wonder why people would ever want to live in Butte, MT. Or they call it "Butt" because they have no clue about Montana in general. They are most likely on their way up to Hell-eeeena. Just saying. Butte is beautiful and home, or called "home", to many...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana State Prison over capacity, shutting down visitation due to staffing shortages
Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. (Provided by the Montana Department of Corrections.) Visitation for inmates at the over-capacity and short-staffed Montana State Prison will be suspended Oct. 31 until further notice. “The vacancy rates at the facility are holding steady,” Department of Corrections Carolynn Bright said Friday in an...
montanarightnow.com
Helena PD: Missing 13-year-old located
HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department is looking for a 13-year-old. Katelynn Watkins is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing Lilo & Stitch sweatpants and a gray hoodie. If you know Katelynn’s...
Comments / 0