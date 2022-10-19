ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Images released of suspect in store clerk's shooting death

By Sun Times Media Wire
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago police have released photos of the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a store owner in West Ridge.

On Monday night, Salim Khamo, 66, was working behind the counter of the store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when a gunman rode up on a bike and demanded money from the register, according to police.

Khamo refused and was shot in the chest, police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261, or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Multiple views of the murder suspect. Photo credit Chicago Police

