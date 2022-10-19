ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loc'd&Key
3d ago

Happy the victims are okay. But, building nice homes and gentrification in a rough neighborhood doesn't automatically make it safe. Hoodrats and creeps still live there.

Reply(2)
9
 

Fox 19

Man indicted for allegedly wielding knife toward Amazon delivery driver

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was indicted Friday after he allegedly walked up to an Amazon delivery driver with a knife back in August, according to a Butler County Grand Jury. Christopher Roberts is being charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing, Butler County court documents revealed. According to...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Police investigate West End shooting

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man seriously hurt in Carthage shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street Friday night. It happened in the 6700 block at Vine and 68th Street in Carthage. The report came in shortly before 9 p.m. A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in his lower extremities, according to police at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

CPD traffic blitz leads to hundreds of stops, penalties

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police’s two-week traffic blitz lead to hundreds of traffic stops and dozens of penalties. Police recently stepped up to traffic patrols to promote safe driving following several hit-and-runs around the area. "People running red lights, people driving aggressively, people driving too fast and we had...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
CLEVES, OH
Fox 19

Man seriously hurt in West End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, they said. It happened about 4 a.m. on Findlay Street and the victim...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew

Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

Local man faces charges after SWAT situation

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested after SWAT was called Wednesday afternoon. Eric Duff, 33, is charged with felonious assault, unlawful restraint and inducing panic, according to court documents. Police say he barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out after firing shots into a vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

‘Chilling’ video shows shooter fire point-blank at man in Newport

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The shooter who hit a man five times in Newport in January 2021 will spend the next 20 years in prison. Surveillance camera shows Marcus Benson firing the gunshots. Mike Zimmerman with the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Benson immediately booked a flight and left the...
NEWPORT, KY

