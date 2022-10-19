ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Junk hauling company helps those in need

The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal shooting in Knoxville

Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Suspect in East Knoxville fatal shooting identified by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Linden Avenue earlier this month has been identified, arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The announcement was made Thursday. KPD says the suspect, Aman McCutchen, 22, of Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Arrest following deadly shooting

The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday investigators had arrested and charged a suspect in a deadly shooting on Linden Avenue that occurred earlier this month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WCNC

Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man drowns in northwest Charlotte, authorities confirm

CHARLOTTE — A man drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard. It's a street off of Brookshire Boulevard near Mountain Island Lake. According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC

