East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of four children sentenced
A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of their children in January of 2021 has been sentenced, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Junk hauling company helps those in need
The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it.
Human remains found in NC belong to woman missing since 2018, sheriff’s office says
Human remains found at a home in Stokes County belong to a woman who went missing over four years, the sheriff's office confirmed.
Silver alert, search continues Knox Co. man after 7 months
Monday marks 7 months that 72-year-old Daniel Dewey has been missing, and the Knox County Sheriff's Office is still searching for him.
Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal shooting in Knoxville
Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month.
Three cows found shot dead in North Knox County
KCSO responded to a call where three cows were found shot by their owner on Wednesday, including two pregnant cows.
$100 to be donated to Young-Williams for every dog adopted in October
Parker shared that Saturday, Oct. 22, is National Make a Dogs Day. Subaru is donating $100 for every dog adopted at Young-Williams until the end of October.
Survey: What Knoxville Police thinks of itself
A Climate Assessment Report conducted by an outside organization shows where the Knoxville Police Department has succeeded and needs improvement from employee input.
Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain dies after being hospitalized due to illness
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire-Rescue Capt. Brian Yon has died from an illness, officials said Friday. The fire department said Yon was recently hospitalized due to an illness and died at Atrium Health CMC Main in Charlotte Wednesday. Yon had served with Mooresville Fire-Rescue since July 2007. The department...
Durham police seek public’s help in cold case murder of man who was driving, leading to crash that injured 5 others
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help for anyone who might have information about the murder of Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, the day before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago. On Nov. 25, 2020, Sowell was driving near the intersection of Liberty...
3 accused of locking 9-year-old in ‘dog lot’ overnight in Lexington, sheriff’s office says
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a “dog lot,” according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant to be honest with you,” Simmons said during a […]
Suspect in East Knoxville fatal shooting identified by Knoxville Police
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Linden Avenue earlier this month has been identified, arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The announcement was made Thursday. KPD says the suspect, Aman McCutchen, 22, of Knoxville...
Arrest following deadly shooting
The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday investigators had arrested and charged a suspect in a deadly shooting on Linden Avenue that occurred earlier this month. WATE Midday News. Arrest following deadly shooting. The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday investigators had arrested and charged a suspect in a deadly shooting on...
North Carolina woman almost robbed after getting help with a flat tire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's something that's happened to all of us... You get a flat tire while you're driving, and you have to pull over to change the tire. One Greensboro woman, Taneshawa Holt, did just that Tuesday night and ended up finding herself in a scary situation. “I...
Passenger killed in Mooresville crash; speeding a factor, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A driver’s high speed likely contributed to a crash that killed a man in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, police said. Mooresville officers went to the crash on Timber Road near Shearers Road just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had collided.
Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Union County welcomes Matthew Heath home after 2-year imprisonment in Venezuela
Matthew Heath, a U.S. Marine veteran who was freed from a Venezuelan prison after a more than two-yearlong detainment, was welcomed back to Union County on Tuesday with a parade.
Man drowns in northwest Charlotte, authorities confirm
CHARLOTTE — A man drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard. It’s a street off of Brookshire Boulevard near Mountain Island Lake. According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim was...
MEDIC: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in crash on I-77 in Huntersville
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 in Huntersville Saturday morning, according to paramedics. The crash happened on the I-77 southbound ramp near Sam Furr Road. The Huntersville Fire Department said crews were called for a vehicle crashing...
