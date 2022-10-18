BIG RAPIDS, Mich. - Michigan Tech led at halftime against the defending Division II national champions but fell short to No. 7 Ferris State 28-20 Saturday afternoon at Top Taggart Field. The Huskies made just their second trip to Big Rapids in seven years. Carson Gulker's three rushing touchdowns at quarterback were enough to lift Ferris State to a 6-1 overall record (3-1 GLIAC). Michigan Tech fell to 3-5 (2-2 GLIAC).

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO