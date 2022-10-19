ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros

After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Triston Casas has injury scare, MRI reveals no structural damage

After a disappointing 2022 Boston Red Sox season, the last thing the team needs is an injury to a player expected to help them bounce back in 2023. So when it was revealed Triston Casas has had a knee issue while playing in the Dominican Winter League, the Red Sox front office likely went into panic mode. Fortunately, it appears the injury is a false alarm for Boston's slugging first-base prospect.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ALCS Odds: Yankees vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/20/2022

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will face off in game two of the American League Championship Series on Thursday night in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Astros prediction and pick, laid out below. New York needed five games to surpass the […] The post ALCS Odds: Yankees vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Tomase: We can now say Bloom got the Vazquez trade right

Chaim Bloom may not have aced the trade deadline, but he did this much right -- he got something for Christian Vazquez. The deal that sent Vazquez to the Astros in August hit the Red Sox clubhouse like a wrecking ball, but based on Vazquez's two and a half months in Houston, it's hard to say Bloom erred.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees

The New York Yankees currently find themselves in a tough situation in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. The AL East champions went down 0-2 in the series after their loss on Thursday. While it was a much better outing for the Pinstripes than Game 1, it still wasn’t enough to get past Houston. One […] The post ‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson’s ALCS struggles draw honest take from Aaron Boone

Heading back home for Game 3 of the ALCS, the New York Yankees are in an 0-2 hole against the Houston Astros, who have been their kryptonite in recent years. While the offense as a whole is struggling to produce, Josh Donaldson in particular is in a brutal slump. He’s hitting just .227 in the […] The post Josh Donaldson’s ALCS struggles draw honest take from Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Former Astros, Yankees legend to throw out first pitch ahead of ALCS

Roger Clemens will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, per Bryan Hoch. Clemens pitched for both the Yankees and Astros during his legendary career. Clemens pitched for New York and Houston in the later stages of his time in the league. […] The post Former Astros, Yankees legend to throw out first pitch ahead of ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Jason Kelce beer chug at Phillies-Padres NLCS has crowd going nuts

It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan today. Most of the major sports teams of the cities have found great success this year. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL through six weeks. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the NLCS battling for a chance at making it […] The post Jason Kelce beer chug at Phillies-Padres NLCS has crowd going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion

Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News

The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong.  Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves.  It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy