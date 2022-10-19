ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Evergreen Park High School soccer team will have a game with Kankakee High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Evergreen Park High School
Kankakee High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
2022 IHSA Boys Soccer Playoffs

