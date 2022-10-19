ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement

By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Josh Daley
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

City councilors pleased with Springfield Police’s proposed use of force policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department released their proposed use of force policy changes Tuesday afternoon, and some Springfield city councilors are calling it a step in the right direction. The proposal is a requirement of their consent decree agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. One Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
truecrimedaily

Mass. woman allegedly attacks deputies with beehives while protesting an eviction

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old woman is accused of using bees to attack deputies while protesting an eviction. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 12 at 9:15 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Civil Process Division went to 49 Memery Lane to enforce a court-ordered eviction. Rorie Susan Woods of Hadley, Massachusetts, reportedly drove her Nissan SUV with a flatbed trailer attached to it and parked it in the driveway as law enforcement officials arrived. She allegedly "quickly jumped out of her SUV and started trying to unleash thousand of bees in manufactured hives as a deputy jumped onboard and tried to stop her."
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’

WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

A MA Woman Let Officers Feel The Ultimate Sting

On October 12th, authorities were called to the scene of a Longmeadow, Massachusetts residence as they answered a call for a possible eviction. Upon arrival, the police were greeted by a Hadley woman who was dressed in a bee keeper's suit as they were unaware of her intentions. 55 year old Susan Woods arrived at the premises in a SUV with a trailer behind that was riddled with bee hives and I think you know what happens afterwards. The scene was NOT a pretty one if you ask me.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Trulieve provides new details on working conditions following employee death

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details are emerging into the death of a Holyoke marijuana cultivation worker. Trulieve has now released details into the events of January 4, 2022. According to an OSHA report, Lorna McMurrey died in the hospital in early January after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls...
HOLYOKE, MA
Journal Inquirer

Mass. cops victims of ‘sting’ operation

SPRINGFIELD — A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of 49...
LONGMEADOW, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Police Department Back To Full Cruiser Deployment

(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Police Department has reinstated the two cruisers that were taken off the road in May due to rising fuel costs and impending budget cuts. In May, four cruisers with one officer in each were reduced to two cruisers with two officers in each. The impact of this was reduced response time and fewer patrols possible. As fuel costs have come down, the department brought one cruiser back in September and the other back in October.
GREENFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy