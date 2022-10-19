Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
City councilors pleased with Springfield Police’s proposed use of force policy
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department released their proposed use of force policy changes Tuesday afternoon, and some Springfield city councilors are calling it a step in the right direction. The proposal is a requirement of their consent decree agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. One Springfield...
Mass. woman allegedly attacks deputies with beehives while protesting an eviction
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old woman is accused of using bees to attack deputies while protesting an eviction. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 12 at 9:15 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Civil Process Division went to 49 Memery Lane to enforce a court-ordered eviction. Rorie Susan Woods of Hadley, Massachusetts, reportedly drove her Nissan SUV with a flatbed trailer attached to it and parked it in the driveway as law enforcement officials arrived. She allegedly "quickly jumped out of her SUV and started trying to unleash thousand of bees in manufactured hives as a deputy jumped onboard and tried to stop her."
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy
Erik Rosario le dará un adelanto de los últimos avances noticiosos. (Sponsored by 90 Meat Outlet) Westfield store closed after allegedly selling illegal vape products. A Westfield smoke shop is closed until further notice after a recent raid. Zoo at Forest Park brings STEM Week lessons to Springfield...
wmasspi.com
Darryl Moss, Ex-Sarno Aide, Takes Mayor & Springfield to Court for Discrimination…
The death of George Floyd reverberated into Springfield as it had the rest of the country. Its impact would vary in a city already facing legal crises over reform and a federal investigation into the Police Department. When the issue crossed Springfield’s employee social media policy, people would lose jobs.
Springfield police open second location for incident reports
Due to recent high demand the Springfield Police Department announced they'll be opening up another location for the public to make incident reports.
westernmassnews.com
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’
WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
More than 70 Springfield police officers attend funeral for slain Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy
SPRINGFIELD — More than 70 Springfield police officers set off for Connecticut on Friday morning to take part in the funeral procession for two Bristol officers killed last week in the line of duty. Thousands of people, including police officers from throughout the Northeast, are expected at the funerals...
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worker death, whistleblowers put industry safety in spotlight
Since the beginning of legalization in Massachusetts, there’s been a growing chorus of cannabis workers and consumers who have raised safety concerns. After news of a fatal incident that occurred in January finally hit the press this month, that chorus has grown into a crescendo, and workers are finding new ways to push back.
Nathan Bill’s bar owner John Sullivan sees case dismissed for 2015 after-hours police fight
SPRINGFIELD - The state attorney general’s office dismissed a criminal count of misleading investigators against Nathan Bill’s bar owner John Sullivan, bringing yet another case to a close in the long-running police assault saga. The misleading count was the final leveled against Sullivan, who had assault charges against...
A MA Woman Let Officers Feel The Ultimate Sting
On October 12th, authorities were called to the scene of a Longmeadow, Massachusetts residence as they answered a call for a possible eviction. Upon arrival, the police were greeted by a Hadley woman who was dressed in a bee keeper's suit as they were unaware of her intentions. 55 year old Susan Woods arrived at the premises in a SUV with a trailer behind that was riddled with bee hives and I think you know what happens afterwards. The scene was NOT a pretty one if you ask me.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seeking help identifying suspect in Cooley Street incident
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have taken to social media in hopes that the public can help identify two individuals caugh on security camera. They posted these photos of the potential suspects taken at the Burlington store on Cooley Street in Springfield. According to police, on October 13 at...
westernmassnews.com
Housing advocates fighting against Longmeadow eviction that ended in bee attack
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We begin with an arrest in Longmeadow that has many people talking. A woman released bees on sheriff’s deputies, trying to stop an eviction. Now, representatives of the homeowner who was evicted on Memery Lane in Longmeadow say the eviction was unlawful. The Massachusetts Alliance...
westernmassnews.com
Trulieve provides new details on working conditions following employee death
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details are emerging into the death of a Holyoke marijuana cultivation worker. Trulieve has now released details into the events of January 4, 2022. According to an OSHA report, Lorna McMurrey died in the hospital in early January after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls...
Man Charged In Connection With West Springfield Murder: DA
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in western Massachusetts, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports. Jose Hernandez, of West Springfield, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, Oct. 21, the office reports. Authorities were aware of a possible homicide victim on Thursday, according to...
Springfield police to assist with downtown traffic during events
Following a large amount of traffic at the opening night of the Springfield Falcons hockey season last weekend, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced a new initiative to have officers in downtown to help flow traffic.
Journal Inquirer
Mass. cops victims of ‘sting’ operation
SPRINGFIELD — A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of 49...
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Police Department Back To Full Cruiser Deployment
(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Police Department has reinstated the two cruisers that were taken off the road in May due to rising fuel costs and impending budget cuts. In May, four cruisers with one officer in each were reduced to two cruisers with two officers in each. The impact of this was reduced response time and fewer patrols possible. As fuel costs have come down, the department brought one cruiser back in September and the other back in October.
Amherst Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke who abruptly ended a council discussion on incident involving police, youth defends actions
AMHERST — The councilor who abruptly ended a town council discussion Monday about an July incident involving police and a group of youths said she “needed the time” to think about another councilor’s motion before she voted on it. Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke invoked her right...
