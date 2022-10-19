Rutherfordton, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

(Asheville, NC) -- A suspect is facing charges in a big drug bust in north Asheville. Officers caught the 23-year-old man after he tried fleeing from his car on Tuesday. They allegedly seized 13 firearms, along with 400-pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and THC cartridges. The man was arrested on seven charges, but has since bonded out of jail.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO