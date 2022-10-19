BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College football have been in some battles over the years. Two of the most consistently solid programs as of late in the Frontier Conference, the Battlin' Bears and Fighting Saints had both of their meetings last year (in the condensed spring season and normal fall season) go down to the wire decided by less than a touchdown, with each team winning one game a piece.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO