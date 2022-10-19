ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

KULR8

Montana Tech looks to get back to winning ways against Southern Oregon

BUTTE – The No. 24 Montana Tech Orediggers are looking to return to winning ways as they host the Southern Oregon Raiders at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bob Green Field. With Frontier Conference play in a bye week, the Orediggers had to live with a heartbreaking loss in the last minute to No. 9 College of Idaho on the road in Caldwell, 27-24.
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

Rocky football hopes to keep playoff hopes going as trip to Carroll looms

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College football have been in some battles over the years. Two of the most consistently solid programs as of late in the Frontier Conference, the Battlin' Bears and Fighting Saints had both of their meetings last year (in the condensed spring season and normal fall season) go down to the wire decided by less than a touchdown, with each team winning one game a piece.
WAUKESHA, WI
XL Country 100.7

Iconic Montana Sporting Goods Company Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah-based sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow to impact weekend travel plans

WINTER STORM WATCH for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from late Friday night through Sunday afternoon. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 12 inches possible. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte, and Anaconda of 2 to 5 inches are possible mainly Saturday night through Sunday. WINTER STORM...
BUTTE, MT
mtpr.org

Due to staff shortages, the state prison will suspend in-person visits until further notice

Starting October 31st, all in-person visitation rights to the state prison will be suspended until further notice. In a written statement to MTPR, corrections department spokesperson Carolynn Bright says the prison is experiencing higher-than-normal staffing shortages. The statement says that while the agency recognizes the importance of in-person visitation to inmates, their families and friends, “we must place safety and security of the public, staff, and inmates above all else.”
BUTTE, MT

