montanasports.com
Class AA roundup: No. 1 Capital prevails over second-ranked Bengals in battle for Helena
HELENA — The battle for Helena — and the Western AA championship — went the way of No. 1 Capital High on Friday at Vigilante Stadium. Tom Carter and Hayden Opitz each ran for a touchdown and the Bruins bested No. 2 Helena High 13-3 to close the regular season 9-0 and win the conference crown. Helena is now 7-2.
KULR8
Montana Tech looks to get back to winning ways against Southern Oregon
BUTTE – The No. 24 Montana Tech Orediggers are looking to return to winning ways as they host the Southern Oregon Raiders at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bob Green Field. With Frontier Conference play in a bye week, the Orediggers had to live with a heartbreaking loss in the last minute to No. 9 College of Idaho on the road in Caldwell, 27-24.
KULR8
Rocky football hopes to keep playoff hopes going as trip to Carroll looms
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College football have been in some battles over the years. Two of the most consistently solid programs as of late in the Frontier Conference, the Battlin' Bears and Fighting Saints had both of their meetings last year (in the condensed spring season and normal fall season) go down to the wire decided by less than a touchdown, with each team winning one game a piece.
Iconic Montana Sporting Goods Company Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah-based sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
KULR8
Sacred white bison being returned to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes
HELENA, Mont. - A sacred white bison to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) is making his way back to the Tribes. On Thursday, the Montana Historical Society (MTHS) Board of Trustees voted unanimously to return Big Medicine to his homeland. “Big Medicine represents the past that has carried...
NBCMontana
Snow to impact weekend travel plans
WINTER STORM WATCH for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from late Friday night through Sunday afternoon. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 12 inches possible. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte, and Anaconda of 2 to 5 inches are possible mainly Saturday night through Sunday. WINTER STORM...
Famous Musician Sings About This Montana Town In YouTube Video
Some people may wonder why people would ever want to live in Butte, MT. Or they call it "Butt" because they have no clue about Montana in general. They are most likely on their way up to Hell-eeeena. Just saying. Butte is beautiful and home, or called "home", to many...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana State Prison over capacity, shutting down visitation due to staffing shortages
Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. (Provided by the Montana Department of Corrections.) Visitation for inmates at the over-capacity and short-staffed Montana State Prison will be suspended Oct. 31 until further notice. “The vacancy rates at the facility are holding steady,” Department of Corrections Carolynn Bright said Friday in an...
UPDATE: Missing endangered person alert canceled for Butte woman
Anyone with information about Zella Dennis is asked to call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120, or call 911.
mtpr.org
Due to staff shortages, the state prison will suspend in-person visits until further notice
Starting October 31st, all in-person visitation rights to the state prison will be suspended until further notice. In a written statement to MTPR, corrections department spokesperson Carolynn Bright says the prison is experiencing higher-than-normal staffing shortages. The statement says that while the agency recognizes the importance of in-person visitation to inmates, their families and friends, “we must place safety and security of the public, staff, and inmates above all else.”
newsfromthestates.com
USDOJ: Butte nurse sentenced for stealing opiates from multiple medical centers
A Butte nurse who admitted to stealing opiates while working at area medical centers was sentenced last week to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release. Shantyl Marie Giacoletto, 30, pleaded guilty...
