KUOW
'He wanted to show everybody you could do it different': Today So Far
Hundreds gather in Seattle in remembrance of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 21, 2022. I wrote this headline: "Community mourns after death of Central District leader, business owner." It's 100% true, but I have to admit that when writing stories like this, I always feel that no headline hits the mark. A good headline is to the point and provides a good overview. When appropriate, it can be witty, but it must deliver the need-to-know information right away.
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor visits Seattle school, gifts students athletic gear
SEATTLE — More than 100 students got a big surprise at school this week all thanks to the Seattle Seahawks and UnitedHealthcare. Seahawks Defensive End Darrell Taylor visited Dunlap Elementary School for a meet and great and giveaway. Students from Dunlap Elementary School, South Shore Pre-K-8 School and Rainier Beach High School all participated.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Meadowdale High School is in classroom hold
LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 18, 2022—Meadowdale High School is currently in a classroom hold, which means classroom doors are closed to keep hallways clear, but learning continues. The school is actively investigating an issue on campus. Harmony Weinberg, Communications Manager for the Edmonds School District, told the Lynnwood Times that...
Free Seattle eye clinic provides prescriptions for nearly 1,000
If you or someone you know need an eye exam and new glasses but can’t afford it – today’s the day to head to Seattle Center. The Seattle Center Foundation and Seattle/King County Clinic are offering free eye examinations and prescription eyeglasses between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. starting Thursday and extending through Sunday.
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
southsoundmag.com
Local Author Announces Book Signing
Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?
I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
seattlemet.com
A Misinformation Researcher Debunks a Serial Killer Rumor
"Immediate red flags," Taylor Agajanian says of her initial reaction to the serial killer rumor shared and side-eyed in Seattle over the weekend. On Saturday, the Seattle Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office refuted scuttlebutt that they were investigating a series of connected murders. But before the authorities weighed in, the Misinformation Age's version of a game of telephone played out on social media—and riled up a researcher at the University of Washington's Center for an Informed Public, our resident think tank for curbing false fodder.
KING-5
A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
KING-5
Plant propagation with Ciscoe
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris is a big fan of fall freebies in the garden. "It's early fall, and this is a great time to get free plants! So I'm gonna propagate one of my favorites!” he declared. The first thing you need is good seeding...
recordpatriot.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Seattle and surrounding regions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Seattle and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau.
weddingsparrow.com
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state
Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
16-year-old trains for international figure skating competition at Kraken Community Iceplex
SEATTLE — Lucas Broussard isn’t the average 16-year-old high school student. He juggles studies at The Bush School in Seattle with a demanding training schedule that has him on the ice six days a week at the Kraken Community Iceplex. “There’s three sheets of ice and everyone here...
Eclipse, the iconic Seattle ‘bus dog’ is being remembered for taking herself to the park
Back in 2015, there was a dog, a super cute female Black Lab/Bullmastiff pup who would leave home and take the bus to the dog park and back. She shot into super stardom in no time, given the age of social media and all of that. Unfortunately, the Seattle bus...
KING-5
We love Tacoma and here are a few reasons why!
People living in Tacoma have no trouble listing all the wonderful things about their city, yet there's often this feeling that T-Town sits in the shadow of its bigger, more well-known sister, Seattle. Perhaps we can help with that! A new book, "One Hundred Things to Do in Tacoma Before...
thetacomaledger.com
Changing names to reflect changing values
Naming something after someone is an honor. However, it’s important to consider whether or not that person deserves that honor. As a movement, Black Lives Matter (BLM) has been a driving force for change for more than a decade. Dismantling Confederate war memorials is an aspect of racial justice, and as a direct result of BLM advocacy, the wider public has begun to reconsider the purpose and value of Confederate war memorials. During the 2020 George Floyd protests, statues memorializing famous slave owners and colonizers were toppled en masse. Others had their meaning transformed completely: most famously, the Robert E. Lee memorial in Richmond, VA became the site of a living community art project. Community messages and sentiments were painted on the steps, and at night, images of historic Black activists were projected onto the statue. The people had spoken – it was Black liberation history that should be upheld and memorialized, not Confederate generals.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
Advocates say aging mental health facility in Everett needs replacing
EVERETT, Wash. — Staff at the aging Compass Health facility in downtown Everett said it's time for the building to get replaced by a more modern and inviting facility. "This building was not built for this purpose," said Chief Operating Officer Stacey Alles. The building was constructed in 1920...
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
KING-5
Craving a doughnut? We've got a 'hole' lot of suggestions!
SEATTLE — Over the years, Evening has highlighted amazing doughnut shops around the Pacific Northwest. We thought it would be fun to make a list of some of those places for you to keep on hand when you're craving the classic treat. The doughnuts rock at this Westport Bakery.
