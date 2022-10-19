ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUOW

'He wanted to show everybody you could do it different': Today So Far

Hundreds gather in Seattle in remembrance of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 21, 2022. I wrote this headline: "Community mourns after death of Central District leader, business owner." It's 100% true, but I have to admit that when writing stories like this, I always feel that no headline hits the mark. A good headline is to the point and provides a good overview. When appropriate, it can be witty, but it must deliver the need-to-know information right away.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Meadowdale High School is in classroom hold

LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 18, 2022—Meadowdale High School is currently in a classroom hold, which means classroom doors are closed to keep hallways clear, but learning continues. The school is actively investigating an issue on campus. Harmony Weinberg, Communications Manager for the Edmonds School District, told the Lynnwood Times that...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Free Seattle eye clinic provides prescriptions for nearly 1,000

If you or someone you know need an eye exam and new glasses but can’t afford it – today’s the day to head to Seattle Center. The Seattle Center Foundation and Seattle/King County Clinic are offering free eye examinations and prescription eyeglasses between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. starting Thursday and extending through Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Author Announces Book Signing

Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
TACOMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?

I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
EVERETT, WA
seattlemet.com

A Misinformation Researcher Debunks a Serial Killer Rumor

"Immediate red flags," Taylor Agajanian says of her initial reaction to the serial killer rumor shared and side-eyed in Seattle over the weekend. On Saturday, the Seattle Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office refuted scuttlebutt that they were investigating a series of connected murders. But before the authorities weighed in, the Misinformation Age's version of a game of telephone played out on social media—and riled up a researcher at the University of Washington's Center for an Informed Public, our resident think tank for curbing false fodder.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING-5

Plant propagation with Ciscoe

SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris is a big fan of fall freebies in the garden. "It's early fall, and this is a great time to get free plants! So I'm gonna propagate one of my favorites!” he declared. The first thing you need is good seeding...
SEATTLE, WA
weddingsparrow.com

5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state

Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

We love Tacoma and here are a few reasons why!

People living in Tacoma have no trouble listing all the wonderful things about their city, yet there's often this feeling that T-Town sits in the shadow of its bigger, more well-known sister, Seattle. Perhaps we can help with that! A new book, "One Hundred Things to Do in Tacoma Before...
TACOMA, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Changing names to reflect changing values

Naming something after someone is an honor. However, it’s important to consider whether or not that person deserves that honor. As a movement, Black Lives Matter (BLM) has been a driving force for change for more than a decade. Dismantling Confederate war memorials is an aspect of racial justice, and as a direct result of BLM advocacy, the wider public has begun to reconsider the purpose and value of Confederate war memorials. During the 2020 George Floyd protests, statues memorializing famous slave owners and colonizers were toppled en masse. Others had their meaning transformed completely: most famously, the Robert E. Lee memorial in Richmond, VA became the site of a living community art project. Community messages and sentiments were painted on the steps, and at night, images of historic Black activists were projected onto the statue. The people had spoken – it was Black liberation history that should be upheld and memorialized, not Confederate generals.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
EVERETT, WA
KING-5

Craving a doughnut? We've got a 'hole' lot of suggestions!

SEATTLE — Over the years, Evening has highlighted amazing doughnut shops around the Pacific Northwest. We thought it would be fun to make a list of some of those places for you to keep on hand when you're craving the classic treat. The doughnuts rock at this Westport Bakery.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

