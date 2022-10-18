ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

WCJB

Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat

Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
wfxl.com

BOLO: Statewide search underway for absconded Valdosta Transitional Center resident

A search is underway for a transitional center resident who has absconded. The Georgia Department of Corrections says that Valdosta Transitional Center resident, Anthony Moret (GDC# 0000389942), absconded from the center Friday morning. Moret was last seen wearing civilian clothing. He stands six-feet tall and weighs approximately 239 pounds. Anyone...
VALDOSTA, GA
duvalsports.com

The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions

District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Lake City, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gadsden County High School football team will have a game with Columbia High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Mr. Kenneth Solomon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week honoree brings out the the best in his students. No matter if it’s in the classroom or out on the football field, Mr. Kenneth Solomon is the band director at First Coast High School and his students say he gives tough love.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Scorebook Live

Camden County upsets Valdosta

KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Jeff Herron proved that he’s not done winning big games. Herron’s Camden County Wildcats played host to undefeated Valdosta Friday night and despite being heavy underdogs, found a way to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season with a 17-14 win in front of their home ...
KINGSLAND, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCJB

‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Three Williston Middle High School students arrested following fights

WILLISTON — Six Williston Middle High School students have been charged with disruption of a school function following three different fights that occurred at the school on Oct. 5, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond. The students were between the ages...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Florida draws challenges over pot license

Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced it had issued an...
FLORIDA STATE

