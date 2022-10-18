Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
State board requires Alachua County School District to update LGBTQ-support guides
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Alachua County is one of 11 school districts that submitted LGBTQ-support guides to state education officials this fall and will have to update policies, according to the Florida Department of Education. Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in August directed staff members to “pull” district support guides...
WCJB
Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
WCJB
Trade show in Columbia County introduces high schoolers to the trade industry
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Columbia County got a taste of the trade industry. The ‘Build My Future’ event was held at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds for high school seniors in Columbia County. The event is meant to show students opportunities in the trade industry. Students...
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat
Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
wfxl.com
BOLO: Statewide search underway for absconded Valdosta Transitional Center resident
A search is underway for a transitional center resident who has absconded. The Georgia Department of Corrections says that Valdosta Transitional Center resident, Anthony Moret (GDC# 0000389942), absconded from the center Friday morning. Moret was last seen wearing civilian clothing. He stands six-feet tall and weighs approximately 239 pounds. Anyone...
duvalsports.com
The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions
District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
Lake City, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gadsden County High School football team will have a game with Columbia High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WCJB
‘School is supposed to be safe’: An arrest leads to a lockdown in Eastside Elementary school
LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - A fight just outside of Eastside Elementary school in Columbia County led to the arrest of 21-year-old Tyrese Bradley and 19-year-old Ja Marion Terry, who were armed. “Of course, you hear somebody has a gun around the school and you have children at the school...
Lake City Reporter
$13M upgrade coming to I-10, U.S. 129 junction
LIVE OAK — The pleas from Suwannee County have been heard and answered. After years of requesting and pushing for improvements to the Interstate 10 interchange at U.S. Highway 129, the Florida…
WCJB
“My motherly instincts kicked in”: Alachua County school employee saves student from choking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What started as an ordinary day for an employee at Kimball Wiles Elementary School, turned into a day she, and third grade student Gray Ordonez-Hernandez, will never forget. “I just noticed that he wasn’t acting right,” said Sylvia Settle, paraprofessional aide. “He was like hunched over...
Teacher of the Week: Mr. Kenneth Solomon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week honoree brings out the the best in his students. No matter if it’s in the classroom or out on the football field, Mr. Kenneth Solomon is the band director at First Coast High School and his students say he gives tough love.
Camden County upsets Valdosta
KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Jeff Herron proved that he’s not done winning big games. Herron’s Camden County Wildcats played host to undefeated Valdosta Friday night and despite being heavy underdogs, found a way to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season with a 17-14 win in front of their home ...
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
WCJB
‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
Citrus County Chronicle
Three Williston Middle High School students arrested following fights
WILLISTON — Six Williston Middle High School students have been charged with disruption of a school function following three different fights that occurred at the school on Oct. 5, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond. The students were between the ages...
WCJB
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Dixie County investigators will try new option to track down identity of Little Dixie Doe
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers are not giving up on one of North Central Florida’s oldest cold cases. Dixie county investigators are trying a new option in tracking down the identity of Little Dixie Doe. After an online fundraising campaign, supporters have raised $5,000 on the website, DNA...
First Coast News
Two men arrested on weapons charges, leading to lockdown of Lake City elementary school
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two individuals were arrested following an incident which resulted in the lockdown of a Lake City area elementary school Wednesday. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Tyrese Bradley, 21, and Ja’ Marion Terry, 19, were taken into custody shortly after fleeing on foot from deputies.
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Fort White runs right through Ridgeview
ORANGE PARK — Hayden Adams’ nickname is just three weeks old. But on Friday night, ‘Bamm-Bamm’ played like he’d had it all his life. The junior fullback led Fort White on the ground against…
Action News Jax
Florida draws challenges over pot license
Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced it had issued an...
Comments / 0