‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars
About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Says Finally Going Public With Fiance Erich Schwer Has Been a ‘Dream Come True’: It’s ‘So Cheesy’
Finally feels real! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer couldn't be happier about being able to show off their romance in public after the Bachelorette finale. The New Jersey native, 29, cheered on his fiancée, 31, in the audience during the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars, which felt extra special for Gabby […]
digitalspy.com
Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'
Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
SheKnows
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Look: Meet The 'Next Paige Spiranac' Of The Tennis World
Just as Paige Spiranac has made her name as a social media maven for golf, Rachel Stuhlmann aims to do the same for tennis. Stuhlmann, 30, competed collegiately at the University of Missouri and has already amassed a massive Instagram following. In a new interview Jam Press, she said she and Spiranac have "similar stories" and she "respects what Paige has done for the sport of golf so much."
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy on the Added Pressure of Being Partnered with a 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)
After a disappointing finish last year on Dancing with the Stars, there was talk that Val Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be returning for season 31, but back he is and feeling “splendid” after finishing last week in a three-way tie for first place. Val, who’s partnered with Bachelorette Gabby...
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Do Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Get Engaged? Season 8 Spoilers
Meant to be? Bachelor in Paradise stars Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo have been sparking romance speculation even before season 8 premiered on Tuesday, September 27. Keep reading to see engagement spoilers, if they're still together and more! Do Victoria...
Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment
Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
