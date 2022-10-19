ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shine My Crown

Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars

About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Says Finally Going Public With Fiance Erich Schwer Has Been a ‘Dream Come True’: It’s ‘So Cheesy’

Finally feels real! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer couldn't be happier about being able to show off their romance in public after the Bachelorette finale. The New Jersey native, 29, cheered on his fiancée, 31, in the audience during the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars, which felt extra special for Gabby […]
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
The Spun

Look: Meet The 'Next Paige Spiranac' Of The Tennis World

Just as Paige Spiranac has made her name as a social media maven for golf, Rachel Stuhlmann aims to do the same for tennis. Stuhlmann, 30, competed collegiately at the University of Missouri and has already amassed a massive Instagram following. In a new interview Jam Press, she said she and Spiranac have "similar stories" and she "respects what Paige has done for the sport of golf so much."
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.

