Concerns over new Nevada child support enforcement automated system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over the updated child support automated system in Nevada not working properly has been raised by 8 News Now viewers and it could be a bigger issue than many expected.

The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has implemented a new Nevada child support enforcement automated system called NV KIDS.

It’s an updated computer system that replaced the 20+year-old system used to manage child support cases in Nevada, according to the state’s website.

Julie Balderson with Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services said the system previously used needed an update.

“We’ve added a self-service portal so you don’t have to come into the office for a handful of tasks you used to have to come into an office for,” Balderson added.

However, since its launch in October, Balderson said there have been some outages but repairs are in the process.

Robyn Aitken told 8 News Now that money has been tight, since the beginning of October and she believes the new system is having issues.

“It’s like I have no child support coming in. I have my registration fees for the DMV, rent is obviously a big chunk,” she said. “All the basics for my daughter, picture day, all the fun school activities, Halloween is affected by that.”

The transition, according to Aitken, has everything paused.

“Payments aren’t hitting our accounts. When we call the call center, we can’t take any notes in your case, we can’t get to your case manager for any questions,” Aitken said. “We don’t know when this will be fixed.”

The implementation first started in the spring and a complete rollout is expected to be complete by the fall of 2022.

“We did get fair warning of it but we didn’t realize it would be this bad,” Aitken added.

For now, said she will rely on her savings which won’t get her far as inflation and gas prices will keep her and her young daughter limited until the system is working again.

“I understand that there are other families that are impacted by this and I’m sure I’m not the only one dealing with this. It’s very frustrating right now,” Aitken expressed.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is offering assistance to individuals having trouble navigating the new system.

Those interested can reach out to the department by calling 775-684-0500 or by email at NDHHSCSE@DWSS.NV.GOV.

