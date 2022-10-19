Boo at the Zoo to kick off this week at the Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is getting into the Halloween spirit with some spooky family events!

Boo at the Zoo returns for the season beginning Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The walking event will feature a trick-or-treat trail through 'Adventure Africa' with 10 different spots, live pumpkin-carving demos, light shows throughout the zoo, and more.

Several of the animal buildings will also be open during the event, including the Aquatic & Reptile Center, Dairy Complex, Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country, Primates of the World, Small Mammals Building, and Sterns Family Apes of Africa.

You can also ride the (not-too-spooky) safari train, decked out for a Halloween-themed ride.

Costumes are encouraged for the whole family!

The event will be held rain or shine. Pre-purchased tickets are required for the event. Zoo Pass members save 15% with code "treat" and their member ID. Parking is included in the ticket price.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo's website.

