An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for a Lake City teen that has been missing since Tuesday. Ashlynn Cox, a 16-year-old, was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City. The 5-foot-3, 150-pound Cox, was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and white and lime Adidas shoes when she was last seen. Cox, who is white, has black hair and brown eyes.

LAKE CITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO