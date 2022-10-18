ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake City Reporter

Amber alert issued for LC teen

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for a Lake City teen that has been missing since Tuesday. Ashlynn Cox, a 16-year-old, was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City. The 5-foot-3, 150-pound Cox, was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and white and lime Adidas shoes when she was last seen. Cox, who is white, has black hair and brown eyes.
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy