Lakers And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineups for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center for their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA)for the game.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, James, Davis on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Tuesday."

This is the second (and final) game of the night after the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics tipped off the new NBA season on the east coast.

The Celtics won that game at home by a score of 126-117 to improve to 1-0 on the new season.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and James Harden all scored 35 points each.

As for the Lakers and Warriors, they both feature some of the most popular players of all time, so it's a great game to open up the first night of the season with.

LeBron James and the Lakers are coming off a tough year where they went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs.

The four-time NBA Champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest last season.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off winning the 2022 NBA Championship, and Steph Curry won his first career Finals MVP Award.

That was their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

Before missing the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they made the NBA Finals five times in a row from 2015-19.

