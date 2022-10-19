ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cal's Gray twins, SSU's Zandonella-Arasa honored by CalHOPE

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twin sisters Anysa and Amaya Gray have overcome a rough early life and tough start at California to succeed on and off the field. The Gray twins, who play soccer for the Golden Bears, and Sonoma State soccer player...
Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Expect gusts as high as 75 mph in highest elevations. * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Piute Walker Basin,. Tehachapi,...
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
The Daily 10-19-22 The fight over the future of Tahoe town's vacation homes

Travel through North Lake Tahoe, and you might see them: clusters of single-family homes that sit empty all year, waiting to be lived in — except they probably never will be. That’s because 65% of them are vacation rentals and second homes. By now, it’s no secret that the proliferation of short-term rentals — and luxury developments — is significantly altering Tahoe’s bucolic landscape. A recent meeting over the local vacation rental program put the region's tensions on full display. • I’ve finished 52 hikes in 12 months — this one hurt the most
District 4 Council Race Features 2 Incumbents, Retired Cop, Police Commissioner

Right before the Antioch City Council voted last month on the city's rent stabilization ordinance, Mayor Lamar Thorpe called out "candidates," "individuals," and "policy makers calling themselves big-hearted ... who do the most cold-blooded things." "Voting against this is that," said Thorpe, who previously reminded the public an election was...
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested

CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
