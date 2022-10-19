Read full article on original website
Antonio Moss
2d ago
what is he going to tell he not from Atlanta he don't know what goes on in Atlanta how he's going to tell something he don't know about he need to keep his mouth shut before somebody end up doing it for him
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals
Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Quavo’s Saweetie Cheating Claim
Lil Baby has dropped a pair of new songs that hear him comment on the drama surrounding Saweetie allegedly cheating on Quavo. On the tracks “Stand On It” and “Not Finished” — taken from his newly released album It’s Only Me — Baby spits a few verses that has fans assuming that he’s involved in the messy situation between Quavo and Saweetie.
BET
Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account
Cardi B attempted to collect the $3 million that YouTube vlogger Tasha K owes her, and what was in the relocated woman’s bank account was nowhere near what Cardi’s due. Radar Online reported that Tasha K, born Tasha Kebe, had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank. Court records disclosed the information to the Bronx rapper– who is seemingly not playing about her money. Cardi has moved forward with forcefully trying to gain her monetary judgment issued by a judge.
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Alabama Rapper Rich Boy Has Been Charged With Multiple Counts of Domestic Violence
The hip hop community has been shocked as of late by the recent occurrences in Alabama rapper Rich Boy's life. The artist, who rose to fame back in 2006 thanks to his hit track "Throw Some D’s," remained a local favorite for years with thousands of followers on social media.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Eminem’s Drug Addiction ‘Skyrocketed’ After Proof Died: ’75 to 80 Valiums a Night’
Eminem and fellow Detroit rapper Proof were friends since childhood. When Proof died in 2006, Eminem had a hard time dealing with the loss — and his drug addiction 'skyrocketed' as a result.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales
Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram
Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Comments / 13