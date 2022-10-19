Read full article on original website
Feds to conduct further testing for radioactive contamination in Missouri school
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct new testing at a Missouri grade school to learn more about the level of radioactive contamination in the school and on its playground, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush said Thursday. Bush was among several local, state and federal lawmakers who urged the federal...
Missouri school district closes elementary school over nuclear contamination
The Hazelwood School District decided Tuesday night to close the Jana Elementary School after an independent report found high levels of radioactive contamination.
Man behind radioactive school report motivated by St. Louis flooding
This is not the first time a Massachusetts company has raised the alarm about radioactive contamination inside a St. Louis area building.
University City threatens to take woman to court over garden
University City threatened to take a homeowner to court over "weeds" in their yard.
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
Small-town Missouri police chief, his girlfriend charged after overdose death at home
The chief of police in Louisiana, Missouri, and his girlfriend are behind bars following two drug overdoses inside the chief's home.
High levels of radioactive lead found at Jana Elementary School | 'This has been here since the 1940s'
FLORISSANT, Mo. — After nearly a century of waiting, an independent study found Jana Elementary School is contaminated with high levels of radioactive lead. The study said, "The test results indicate high levels of radioactive lead, Pb 210 found in the following areas:. Inside the Jana Elementary school building...
KTLO
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, set a February execution date for Taylor, a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man killed in West Alton crash
WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
KOMU
Missouri woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
starvedrock.media
Feds charge St. Louis man with carjacking in connection with fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS – Federal prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man with carjacking in connection with a shooting death this month. Laveal D. Jones II, 24, had a court appearance Tuesday on the federal carjacking charge, which was filed Friday. Authorities say the case is connected to the death...
‘Peach Cobbler Factory’ to open in Florissant
FLORISSANT, Mo — The Peach Cobbler Factory in Florissant will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon. They will have face painting, bouncy houses, live music, food trucks, and more. Some of the menu at the event are twelve flavors of cobbler, twelve flavors of banana pudding, and six styles of cinnamon rolls.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
