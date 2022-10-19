ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

advantagenews.com

Wood River Police still looking for missing man

The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
WOOD RIVER, IL
KTLO

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, set a February execution date for Taylor, a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
MISSOURI STATE
recordpatriot.com

Staunton man killed in West Alton crash

WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
WEST ALTON, MO
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
KOMU

Missouri woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
FOX2Now

‘Peach Cobbler Factory’ to open in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo — The Peach Cobbler Factory in Florissant will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon. They will have face painting, bouncy houses, live music, food trucks, and more. Some of the menu at the event are twelve flavors of cobbler, twelve flavors of banana pudding, and six styles of cinnamon rolls.
FLORISSANT, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
