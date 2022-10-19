Mount Holly, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Mount Holly.
The Cherryville High School soccer team will have a game with East Gaston High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Cherryville High School
East Gaston High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Christ the King Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain Island Charter School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Christ the King Catholic High School
Mountain Island Charter School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
