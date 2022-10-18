ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Four people were parked outside a Super 8 motel near I-75 in Ocala. One was fatally shot.

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5LiC_0ieKR4e100

Ocala police detectives are searching for the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday evening outside a Super 8 motel on West Silver Springs Boulevard just west of Interstate 75.

At 5:18 p.m. police received a call from someone at a local hospital. The caller was reporting a shooting.

Police said a man and a woman went to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Fatal encounter:Saturday morning shooting victim dies at hospital

Shooting arrest made:Police arrest suspect, victim in Ocala shooting

Gunned down near Hardee's:Ocala man, 19, fatally shot while in neighborhood so he could use nearby Hardee's Wi-Fi

The woman was shot in the hand. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The man later died at the hospital, officials said.

Authorities said the shooting took place in the parking lot at the Super 8 motel located at 3916 W. Silver Springs Blvd. (State Road 40).

Here is what happened Tuesday night

Law enforcement officials said four people were inside a car when a fight broke out. During the altercation, the front seat passenger, identified as Ortiz Phillips Samuel, 23, was shot multiple times.

The driver sped away, heading to the hospital, police were told. Along the way, the reported shooter, described only as a male, managed to escape. Officers are looking for him.

Anyone with information about the gunman's whereabouts can call the OPD at 369-7000, Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP, or visit www.crimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General

A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
MARION COUNTY, FL
98online.com

Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack

(Villages-news) A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
News4Jax.com

Forensic psychologist says man convicted of murdering 2 Putnam County boys could have experienced ‘meth-induced psychosis’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The sentencing phase for convicted killer Mark Wilson Jr. begins Monday, Oct. 24. A jury convicted Wilson last Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder for sneaking into his girlfriend’s sister’s house in 2020 and murdering her young sons Tayten and Robert Baker. He is now facing the death penalty.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed, woman injured after Ocala shooting inside car; suspect at large

OCALA, Fla. - A man is dead and a woman was shot in the hand after a shooting inside a car in a motel parking lot in Ocala. According to Ocala police, around 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, the two victims showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had an injured hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds. The man died shortly afterwards.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

73-year-old Lake County woman dies of heart attack in traffic crash

A 73-year-old Lake County woman died of a heart attack in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 4. The Groveland woman was driving a car at 3:10 p.m. eastbound on the I-4 exit ramp to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs when she failed to stop for a vehicle in front of her, driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. That crash set in motion a chain-reaction accident involving two more vehicles.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in car near Super 8 motel, Ocala police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting inside a car near a Super 8 motel Tuesday evening, according to the Ocala Police Department. Police said in a release that the shooting happened inside a car in the parking lot of the Super 8 motel at 3916 W. Silver Springs Blvd.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

63-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ocala around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the eastbound lane of Juniper Road when a vehicle approaching Juniper Pass Drive struck and killed him.
OCALA, FL
fox13news.com

Drug dealer arrested in Citrus County man's fentanyl overdose death

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Beverly Hills drug dealer was arrested in the overdose death of 53-year-old Inverness man, according to Citrus County deputies. John Dylan Gromling, 30, was arrested for first-degree felony murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said he's accused of distributing fentanyl to Bruce William Payne, 53, who was found dead in his Inverness home back on August 15.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man arrested for murdering another inmate at county jail

Editor's Note: This story was clarified to state Gerald Raymond Dietrich Jr. was hospitalized Sept. 8, pronounced brain dead Sept. 9, and taken off life support Sept. 10. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested an Inverness man for allegedly murdering another inmate at the county jail.
INVERNESS, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man killed after pickup truck crashes into tree, catches fire

A 41-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Wednesday morning after his pickup truck crashed through a fence, struck a tree, and caught on fire. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on SE 134th Place in Marion County when his vehicle veered off the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy