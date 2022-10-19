Effective: 2022-10-22 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford HEIGHTENED FIRE DANGER ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST IL TODAY Southerly winds gusting to around 30 mph combined with warm temperatures, dry conditions and cured agricultural fields will heighten fire danger across central and southeast Illinois late this morning and afternoon. If a fire were to ignite in this environment, it would spread quickly and be difficult to control. Avoid outdoor burning and obey any local burn bans. Outdoor machinery during harvest can ignite fires in the dry fields. Improperly discarded cigarettes can also start fires which can spread quickly with gusty winds.

CASS COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO