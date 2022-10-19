Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford HEIGHTENED FIRE DANGER ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST IL TODAY Southerly winds gusting to around 30 mph combined with warm temperatures, dry conditions and cured agricultural fields will heighten fire danger across central and southeast Illinois late this morning and afternoon. If a fire were to ignite in this environment, it would spread quickly and be difficult to control. Avoid outdoor burning and obey any local burn bans. Outdoor machinery during harvest can ignite fires in the dry fields. Improperly discarded cigarettes can also start fires which can spread quickly with gusty winds.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Fire Danger Again This Afternoon The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph, along with dry vegetation, will again create a risk for rapid brush and grass fire spread this afternoon. Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and smoking materials this afternoon and evening.
