ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics open season with celebration of 'lord of the rings' Bill Russell

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcaNz_0ieKQfuu00

The Boston Celtics tipped off the NBA season with a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday in their first game since Bill Russell died in July.

Before the game, they opened with a celebration of the sports and civil right icon who spent 13 seasons playing in a Celtics jersey before retiring with 11 championships. Fans arrived to the arena to find commemorative tickets emblazoned with an image of Russell's No. 6 jersey. A light green "6" was overlayed on the dark green paint of the key on both sides of the TD Garden floor.

Before tipoff, Boston's poet laureate Porsha Olayiwola paid tribute to Russell with a poem:

"Basketball, like Black life, is about the swivel. The pivot, the turn, the build of the risk. A balance between art and war. A measure of the body's will. And legend has it no player hooped like Bill Russell, lord of the rings, defender of the scoreboard, wingspan span the horizon, skyscraper limbs. The city perched on his shoulders despite the city not rising to the height of him."

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown then offered his own tribute to the Celtics great he looked up to as a player and a man.

"Bill Russell was a great man for what and who he stood for," Brown said. "During the peak of racial tension in our society, he represented the type of nobility and honor that transcended sports. The amount of respect he receives from his people will live on eternally. And I'm grateful to be able to shake his hand."

Russell was giant in Boston and beyond, and the celebration of his life will extend across the NBA during its newly minted season. His No. 6 is retired league-wide with players like LeBron James grandfathered in as the last to don the number in the NBA. He's the first and only player to receive the honor similarly bestowed to Jackie Robinson and his No. 42 in baseball.

But No. 6 won't be entirely removed from the league. In fact, every player this season will wear a patch with Russell's No. 6 on his right shoulder, and every court — even the Los Angeles Lakers' — will be adorned with a Celtics shamrock emblazoned with No. 6.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Sources: Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct with a female former employee, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports. The investigation is expected to conclude by early next week if not sooner, sources told Yahoo Sports. Murphy...
DETROIT, MI
Action News Jax

Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122

HOUSTON — (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
Action News Jax

Is Joel Embiid's sluggish start a reason for concern in Philly?

"The boos are gone and the vibes are flowing," proclaimed in a Friday column about this charmed moment in the Philadelphia sports scene. But while the Phillies' trip to the NLCS and the Eagles' standing as the NFL's lone remaining unbeaten team have combined to prompt a sunny shift in the emotional tenor of the famously cantankerous City of Brotherly Love, we learned on Thursday night that the boos aren't gone, exactly. They've just taken up residence in the Wells Fargo Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
116K+
Followers
132K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy