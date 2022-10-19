Fort Worth-area high school volleyball results and scores from Tuesday, Oct. 18

Fort Worth-area high school volleyball

Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022

Game of the night

Fossil Ridge d. Eaton, 11-25, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 16-14

The Panthers, No. 8 in the latest Star-Telegram Class 6A area rankings, picked up a big District 4-6A win over No. 6 Eaton on Tuesday night.

After dropping the first set, Fossil Ridge stormed back to take the second and third sets, 25-20, 25-20. The Panthers broke match point in the fifth trailing 14-13 and scored the final three points to take the win 16-14.

Ridge improves to 7-5 in district and with Central’s loss to Keller, now have a two-game lead. The Panthers are tied for fourth with Southlake Carroll with two games left.

Ridge served up 13 aces and were led by LSU commit Lainee Pyles, who had four aces, 22 kills, four blocks and 10 digs. Pyles has the most kills in the Fort Worth area.

Ny’Kaela Mays added nine kills followed by Aaliya Toppin (8), Aris Morgan (7) and Dominique Fantroy (7). Toppin and Jordyn Carpenter each had three aces. Iylan Collier and Sofia Valentin had 24 and 18 assists, and Alyssa Castillo had a team-high 19 digs.

Number

1500: Joshua star defensive specialist Peyton Cole hit the 1500 career mark in digs during the Owls’ District 8-5A contest with Burleson on Tuesday night. Cole is among the Fort Worth area leaders in digs with well over 600 on the season.

18: Boswell had 18 aces in its 3-0 win over Paschal. The Pioneers improved to 12-0 in District 3-6A. Brianna Russell and Emerson Chadwell had five aces apiece. Alena Lopez had four aces. Maddie Konen and Camille Middleton added two aces each.

20: Peaster had 20 aces in its 3-0 win over Dublin. The Greyhounds improved to 12-0 in District 8-3A. Natalie Henning and Olivia Dawson each had seven aces followed by Payton Hull (3), Landry Robertson (2) and Kinley Evans (1).

Results

Arlington Oakridge d. FW Country Day, 25-15, 25-8, 25-15

The Oakridge Owls dominated the Falcons in an SPC North district game to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Senior Megan Weldon led the way with 11 kills on 0.435 hitting and nine digs while Tiki Ramirez chipped in a game-high 18 assists to go with eight digs.

Oakridge started off slow as CD led 4-1 in the opening set. Sutton Howard got a solo block to highlight the run.

But the Owls responded with a Sammie Cleveland kill off left side to tie it at 5 then Weldon got an ace to make it 7-6. An 8-3 run from there and the Owls were up 15-9 following a kill by Eva Kovachev. Two more kills from Weldon and the lead grew to 20-11. Kristina Miller slammed down a point and Aliyah Williams scored on set point for a 1-0 lead.

A kill from back row and a tap on left side from Weldon got Oakridge going in the second as the Owls led 9-1 and then 12-2 to force a timeout. A kill by Weldon on right side and a point from Bella Leon pushed the margin to 21-5.

The Falcons led 4-1 in the third and an ace made it 6-5, but again the Owls rallied with 10 of the next 14 to grab a 15-9 lead. Weldon scored on match point to give the Owls the sweep.

Williams had three kills, two blocks and 11 digs. Kovachev added four kills, nine assists and four digs. Sydney Leland had 13 digs.

Saginaw d. Azle, 25-20, 25-12, 25-12

The Saginaw Rough Riders and Azle Hornets entered Tuesday’s game tied at 5-4 and third in the District 7-5A standings.

But it was Saginaw that swept the match and the season series to clinch a playoff berth for the third straight season, a first in program history.

Saginaw goes to 6-4 in district while Azle drops to 5-5. However, the Hornets also clinch a playoff berth after Granbury’s loss to Justin Northwest.

It was the Bailee Hewitt show early with a pair of kills, including a moster hit down the left side to give Saginaw a 4-1 lead. Hewitt got two more kills to make it 10-2 as Azle called a timeout.

Azle pulled within 17-13, but two more Hewitt kills extended the lead to 21-16 before the Rough Riders held on for a 1-0 lead in the match. Saginaw scored the first nine points of the second set before Hewitt picked up another kill to give Saginaw a 10-2 lead. Camille Williams and Caroline Bacon scored and the Riders led 17-8. Back to back aces from Kylee Turner helped the Riders to a 2-0 lead.

A Bacon kill and Williams blocked got Saginaw in front 8-5 in the third. A Bacon block, ace and Williams kill pushed the lead to 14-7. A big kill from Mercy Tshienda made it 16-8.

Hewitt had 19 kills on 0.425 hitting and 13 digs. Bacon added 22 assists, four aces and nine digs. Kylee Turner chipped in four aces and 17 digs.

Burleson d. Joshua, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20

Peyton Roberts had a big night on defense with 27 digs as the Elks picked up a huge win in District 8-5A with two games left in the regular season.

Burleson is 11-4 in district, tied for second with Timberview. Joshua falls into a tied for third with Midlothian Heritage at 9-5. Burleson owns the season series with Joshua.

Katie Wong had 34 assists and 13 digs and Ahlyss McDaniel put in 17 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Maddie Cowart had 11 kills and Malaya Balina Ayers had a team-high five blocks.

Top performers

Peyton Roberts, Jr., Burleson: 27 digs vs Joshua

Lainee Pyles, Jr., Fossil Ridge: 22 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces vs Eaton

Megan Weldon, Sr., Oakridge: 11 kills, 0.435 hitting vs Country Day

Riess Griffith, Sr., Weatherford: 23 kills, 14 digs vs Chisholm Trail

Jordyn Moore, Soph., Argyle: 18 assists, 12 digs vs Ryan

Payton Hull, Sr., Peaster: 12 kills, 0.476 hitting, 12 digs, 3 aces vs Dublin

Baylee Chriestenson, Sr., Millsap: 13 kills, 20 digs, 17 assists vs Breckenridge

Ella Busey, Sr., Colleyville Heritage: 17 kills, 0.567 hitting vs Lake Dallas

Misha Zuniga, Soph., Birdville: 32 digs vs Richland

Paityn Winters, Soph., Centennial: 22 assists, 12 digs, 6 kills, 3 aces vs Cleburne

Anna Koster, Jr., Byron Nelson: 18 assists, 4 aces vs Timber Creek

Camille Wilson, Sr., All Saints: 7 kills, 10 aces vs Ellis Country Home School

Mia Clay, Jr., Mansfield: 21 kills, 0.341 hitting, 13 digs vs Lake Ridge

Dasia Ingram, Sr., Everman: 25 kills, 0.468 hitting, 10 digs vs North Side

Rachael Spicer, Sr., Arlington: 18 kills, 0.308 hitting, 21 digs vs Lamar

Vivian Parker, Jr., Aledo: 12 kills, 0.400 hitting, 11 digs vs Brewer

Clair Redmon, Sr., Lake Ridge: 17 kills, 17 digs vs Mansfield

Bailee Hewitt, Sr., Saginaw: 19 kills, 0.425 hitting, 13 digs vs Azle

Scores

Aledo 3, Brewer 0

All Saints 3, Ellis County Home School 0

Argyle 3, Ryan 0

Arlington 3, Lamar 1

Arlington Heights 3, Poly 0

Bell 3, Crowley 0

Benbrook 3, DHJ 0

Birdville 3, Richland 0

Boswell 3, Paschal 0

Brock 3, Comanche 1

Burleson 3, Joshua 1

Byron Nelson 3, Timber Creek 0

Carroll 3, Haltom 0

Centennial 3, Cleburne 1

Everman 3, North Side 1

Fossil Ridge 3, Eaton 2

Glen Rose 3, Graham 0

Godley 3, Hillsboro 0

Grapevine 3, Denton 2

Hamilton 3, Tolar 0

Hockaday 3, Trinity Valley 1

Keller 3, Central 0

Kennedale 3, Life 1

Legacy 3, Skyline 0

Liberty Christian 3, Southwest Christian 0

Mansfield 3, Lake Ridge 0

Martin 3, Grand Prairie 0

Midlothian Heritage 3, Seguin 0

Nazarene 3, Bethesda 0

NCTA 3, Alvarado 0

Northwest 3, Granbury 0

Oakridge 3, Country Day 0

Ovilla 3, Harvest Christian 0

Peaster 3, Dublin 0

Ponder 3, Boyd 1

Rio Vista 3, Frost 1

Sam Houston 3, GP YWLA 2

South Hills 3, Wyatt 0

Springtown 3, Lake Worth 0

Timberview 3, Summit 0

Trimble Tech 3, Southwest 0

Trinity 3, North Crowley

Weatherford 3, Chisholm Trail 1

YWLA 3, Carter Riverside 2