Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
New ramp connects drivers on westbound I-4 to SR-429 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new ramp from westbound Interstate 4 to State Road 429 is a critical connection for drivers to get to the theme parks or even Tampa. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new ramp will relieve congestion and reduce commute times. FDOT officials are...
Edgewater leaders estimate 3 to 4 months before debris from Hurricane Ian is cleared
EDGEWATER, Fla. – It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Ian rocked Volusia County and cities are still working overtime to keep up with the debris removal. City leaders in Edgewater said Thursday they have an unprecedented amount of debris and it could be into 2023 that residents see it all cleaned up.
Seminole County dumps are filling up with massive piles of storm debris as clean up continues
SANFORD, Fla. - Piles and piles of storm debris are filling up local dumps. Trucks line up, waiting to dump their loads before making more rounds through Central Florida’s worst-hit neighborhoods. "That’s when you start to get an idea of the scope and the magnitude," said Seminole County Solid...
Troopers investigating fatal crash on SR 429 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was killed after a vehicle crash on State Road 429 early Saturday morning. The crash happened at mile marker 21 near Florida's Turnpike. Troopers say the vehicle, a pickup truck ran off-road hit a guardrail and caught on fire. Highway patrol officials confirm that...
Daytona Beach Trucktoberfest: Residents should expect traffic congestion, doubled fines
Daytona Beach's unsanctioned Trucktoberfest is slated to begin this Friday and over the weekend, but officials warn residents of heavy traffic congestion during the weekend-long event with the addition of hefty fines. Daytona Beach police said residents should expect traffic congestion on the beachside, mainly North and South Atlantic Avenue...
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
Despite record flooding, new neighborhoods may not be added to flood zone following Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters are finally going down across most of Central Florida, but the work is just getting started for county engineers tasked with determining whether new areas need to be added to FEMA flood maps. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigative Reporter Karla...
Volusia County, DEP officials host community meeting on emergency repairs following Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beachside residents in Volusia County say they’re still not sure where to start rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. Damage to seawalls, sand dunes and walkways along Daytona Beach Shores and Ponce Inlet is extensive, and time is a factor as the tide continues to take waay more of the barriers between the homes there.
Deltona roads and lakes remain flooded weeks after Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian dropped historic levels of rain throughout the state, several lakes and ponds in Deltona are still overflowing. The floods are keeping several roads closed and backyards filled with water. What You Need To Know. Deltona is still flooded in some areas...
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
Why cold front over Florida is having negative impact on St. Johns River flooding
SANFORD, Fla. - While some are rejoicing the cool fall-like temperatures, the wind coming in from the North, bringing in this cooler weather, is having a negative impact on the St. Johns River. In the United States, the St. Johns River is one of the few rivers that run from...
Daytona Beach businesses hope for trouble-free 'Trucktoberfest'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's unsanctioned "Trucktoberfest" kicks off this weekend, and businesses hope truckers heard law enforcement's message loud and clear about coming into town this weekend. Earlier this week, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook preparing residents for the unsanctioned, unpermitted Trucktoberfest. The...
Tractor-trailer crash leads to closed lanes, spilled sandwiches on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 4-vehicle crash Wednesday night left two men injured and closed part of Interstate 95 in Brevard County after a tractor-trailer spilled sandwiches and other groceries on the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck, which involved two tractor-trailers, occurred around...
Volusia deputies to rev up traffic enforcement during Trucktoberfest in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to drive into Daytona Beach this weekend. Law enforcement is preparing to handle the crowds and congestion expected at this year’s Trucktoberfest. Police said the unpermitted event could bring some rowdy...
'Out-of-control growth': Osceola County residents concerned about worsening traffic
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County is growing so fast some residents say it's out of control. A packed county commission meeting Monday heard from dozens of people who say new zoning changes and developments are worsening congested roads. There were a few items on the agenda that were...
Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia
The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
Frustrated Davenport residents go without trash pick-up for nearly one month
Residents of one Davenport neighborhood are asking Polk County to clean up its act after going nearly a month without trash pick-up.
