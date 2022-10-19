ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO