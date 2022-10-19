ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Troopers investigating fatal crash on SR 429 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was killed after a vehicle crash on State Road 429 early Saturday morning. The crash happened at mile marker 21 near Florida's Turnpike. Troopers say the vehicle, a pickup truck ran off-road hit a guardrail and caught on fire. Highway patrol officials confirm that...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County, DEP officials host community meeting on emergency repairs following Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beachside residents in Volusia County say they’re still not sure where to start rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. Damage to seawalls, sand dunes and walkways along Daytona Beach Shores and Ponce Inlet is extensive, and time is a factor as the tide continues to take waay more of the barriers between the homes there.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Deltona roads and lakes remain flooded weeks after Ian

DELTONA, Fla. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian dropped historic levels of rain throughout the state, several lakes and ponds in Deltona are still overflowing. The floods are keeping several roads closed and backyards filled with water. What You Need To Know. Deltona is still flooded in some areas...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach businesses hope for trouble-free 'Trucktoberfest'

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's unsanctioned "Trucktoberfest" kicks off this weekend, and businesses hope truckers heard law enforcement's message loud and clear about coming into town this weekend. Earlier this week, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook preparing residents for the unsanctioned, unpermitted Trucktoberfest. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia

The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy