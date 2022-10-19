Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
whdh.com
With record crowds arriving, officials in Salem ask visitors to seek alternatives to driving into the city
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Salem are reminding anyone who plans on visiting the Witch City for the Halloween season to come by train, boat or broomstick if possible: just not by car if you can avoid it. “Typically, the last two weekends of October, we see record crowds...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
whdh.com
State to address declining conditions in highway tunnels
The constellation of highway tunnels beneath Boston, some of which are more than half a century old, are in line for more than $15 million in repairs to plug leaks and patch up worn-down surfaces. State transportation officials on Wednesday approved a $15.3 million contract with SPS New England Inc....
whdh.com
Commuter Rail adds additional weekend trains to and from Salem through Halloween
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - After Salem’s mayor urged visitors to Salem last weekend to turn their cars around after parking lots filled up in the city, the MBTA and Commuter Rail operator Keolis are adding additional trains to the spooky city through the month. “I’m grateful to Keolis and...
whdh.com
Downed power lines on I-495 cause total shutdown of roadway in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All of I-495 going north and south through Chelmsford was closed to traffic for a time as crews responded to reports of downed power lines in the area, according to officials. MassDOT said that the lines were down near exit 88 on 495 southbound, causing extensive...
East-West passenger rail service sees overwhelming support in new poll
An overwhelming share of likely Massachusetts voters queried in a poll released Thursday support the idea of East-West commuter rail, with future service envisioned to link together economic hubs between Eastern and Western Massachusetts. Some 39% of respondents in the new poll strongly support “running passenger trains from Boston west...
pentucketnews.com
Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again
The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
whdh.com
everettleader.com
Everett On Steroids
From a closely knit community to a city of clueless renters. These new enormous box buildings slicing through our neighborhoods are ugly and unattractive. A lot of them look like big square boxes with windows. It’s Everett on steroids. After attending a planning board meeting, it became clear the...
whdh.com
Boston officials cleaning up Mass and Cass area
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city officials cleaned up the area near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass and Cass, where neighbors said safety concerns remain. Although Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police said this is a weekly occurrence, they also acknowledged the issue with the recurring nature of the need for these cleanups.
whdh.com
whdh.com
USS Constitution celebrates its 225th birthday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution celebrated its 225th birthday Friday afternoon. Over 140 former crew members of Old Ironsides joined the current crew for the celebration, including a 21-gun salute and a 17-gun salute. “She’s beautiful. She was beautiful back then and beautiful today,” Rodrigo Santiago, who served on...
universalhub.com
Residential tower proposed for Soldiers Field Road in Allston as part of complex that would also include a hotel and a performance venue
The Davis Companies have filed plans with the BPDA to replace the old Boston Skating Club and a low-rise hotel on Soldiers Field Road in Allston with a four-building complex that would include 435 apartments in an 18-story tower, 93 condos, a 195-bed hotel, a 200-person entertainment hall and retail space.
whdh.com
Reading’s Main Street evacuated after possible power surge
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses along Main Street in Reading had to be evacuated after a possible power surge on Wednesday. The entire area was sealed off and traffic was diverted as crews worked the scene near Reading Square. 7NEWS has been told that a power surge likely began at around 10:30 a.m. at one business then spread down the street to several others. The Reading Municipal Light Department cut power to eight businesses in the area out of an abundance of caution. It is unknown when power may be restored.
whdh.com
Amid protesters disrupting conference, Wu calls on state to help address issues at Mass. and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - Disrupted at one point by hecklers, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke Thursday on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, an area of the city struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction. “We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone,” the mayor said. “Our call,...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized as crews investigate reported carbon monoxide leak at Billerica ice rink
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - An ice rink in Billerica had to be evacuated Friday night after a reported carbon monoxide leak, according to officials. Firefighters were called to the Hallenborg Ice Pavilion on Good Street after 7 p.m. for reports of a CO leak at the building. According to Billerica...
Trash hauler Republic Services under fire in Mass. as garbage piles up
An onslaught of frustrated community feedback is pushing the town of Reading to cancel its contract with Republic Services as trash pileups become a common sight across several curbsides. “While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not...
wgbh.org
Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise
This is the first story in a two-part series about mobile homes in Massachusetts. Read the second part here. At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
whdh.com
Haverhill teacher strike over, school resumes Friday with no bus service
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools reopened Friday morning with no bus service after Haverhill teachers and the city’s school committee reached a tentative agreement late last night following a week of striking, picketing and court actions. “We are so happy that we’re coming back to school!” said parent Daisy...
whdh.com
Michelle Wu calls on state to help address issues at Mass. and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave an address on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, a Boston area struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction. “We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone. Our call, our ask, and the results of what we have learned...
