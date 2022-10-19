ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year

COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State to address declining conditions in highway tunnels

The constellation of highway tunnels beneath Boston, some of which are more than half a century old, are in line for more than $15 million in repairs to plug leaks and patch up worn-down surfaces. State transportation officials on Wednesday approved a $15.3 million contract with SPS New England Inc....
BOSTON, MA
pentucketnews.com

Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again

The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
MERRIMAC, MA
everettleader.com

Everett On Steroids

From a closely knit community to a city of clueless renters. These new enormous box buildings slicing through our neighborhoods are ugly and unattractive. A lot of them look like big square boxes with windows. It’s Everett on steroids. After attending a planning board meeting, it became clear the...
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Boston officials cleaning up Mass and Cass area

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city officials cleaned up the area near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass and Cass, where neighbors said safety concerns remain. Although Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police said this is a weekly occurrence, they also acknowledged the issue with the recurring nature of the need for these cleanups.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

USS Constitution celebrates its 225th birthday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution celebrated its 225th birthday Friday afternoon. Over 140 former crew members of Old Ironsides joined the current crew for the celebration, including a 21-gun salute and a 17-gun salute. “She’s beautiful. She was beautiful back then and beautiful today,” Rodrigo Santiago, who served on...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Reading’s Main Street evacuated after possible power surge

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses along Main Street in Reading had to be evacuated after a possible power surge on Wednesday. The entire area was sealed off and traffic was diverted as crews worked the scene near Reading Square. 7NEWS has been told that a power surge likely began at around 10:30 a.m. at one business then spread down the street to several others. The Reading Municipal Light Department cut power to eight businesses in the area out of an abundance of caution. It is unknown when power may be restored.
MassLive.com

Trash hauler Republic Services under fire in Mass. as garbage piles up

An onslaught of frustrated community feedback is pushing the town of Reading to cancel its contract with Republic Services as trash pileups become a common sight across several curbsides. “While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not...
READING, MA
wgbh.org

Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise

This is the first story in a two-part series about mobile homes in Massachusetts. Read the second part here. At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Haverhill teacher strike over, school resumes Friday with no bus service

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools reopened Friday morning with no bus service after Haverhill teachers and the city’s school committee reached a tentative agreement late last night following a week of striking, picketing and court actions. “We are so happy that we’re coming back to school!” said parent Daisy...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Michelle Wu calls on state to help address issues at Mass. and Cass

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave an address on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, a Boston area struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction. “We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone. Our call, our ask, and the results of what we have learned...
BOSTON, MA

