READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses along Main Street in Reading had to be evacuated after a possible power surge on Wednesday. The entire area was sealed off and traffic was diverted as crews worked the scene near Reading Square. 7NEWS has been told that a power surge likely began at around 10:30 a.m. at one business then spread down the street to several others. The Reading Municipal Light Department cut power to eight businesses in the area out of an abundance of caution. It is unknown when power may be restored.

3 DAYS AGO