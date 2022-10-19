ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Lexington, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Lexington.

The East Montgomery High School soccer team will have a game with Central Davidson High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

East Montgomery High School
Central Davidson High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The North Rowan High School soccer team will have a game with Lexington Senior High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

North Rowan High School
Lexington Senior High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The East Montgomery High School soccer team will have a game with Central Davidson High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

East Montgomery High School
Central Davidson High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Reidsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northeast Guilford High School football team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
REIDSVILLE, NC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road

Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
GRAHAM, NC
WXII 12

MVP Behind the Team: Reidsville Press Box Tandem

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — High atop the press box sits the voice of Reidsville football, Jerry Tally. For years, Tally has made announcing names his profession. Oh, it just so happen to be his second profession. " I was a former teacher and coach here in Reidsville, and when I...
REIDSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
SALISBURY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Rescheduled Farmington Fall Festival this Saturday

The second annual Farmington Fall Festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at the community center on 1723 Farmington Road, Mocksville. The free festival will include a tractor show by the Piedmont Antique Power Association, a cake baking competition, a craft and vendor fair, food, kids activities including “train” rides and hayrides, and free music.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Lexington Barbecue Festival to return in-person after two years

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The annual Lexington Barbecue Festival returns after two years since the COVID-19 pandemic halted many in-person events. This will be the city's 38th festival, featuring music, activities for all ages, and, of course, barbecue-cooked foods. “It’s a real opportunity for us to highlight and showcase our...
LEXINGTON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association honor volunteers for 50 years of service

The Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association in conjunction with their respective local fire departments recognized 72, 25-year current service members across Stokes County as well as 12, 50-year current service members at the recent Bells Across America ceremony. They were all awarded longevity certificates as well as challenge coins from the SCFRA.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T to bus students to the polls

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T State University and Bennett College are hosting a bus to the polls and an early voting block party in Greensboro on Friday. They are hosting the events to encourage students to vote in the midterm election. The bus to polls will...
GREENSBORO, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy