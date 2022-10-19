Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
q13fox.com
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
q13fox.com
Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District
Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District. A memorial of flowers, candles, cards, balloons and pictures grew in a neighborhood of Seattle’s Central District honoring the life of a beloved community member. Loved ones identified D’Vonne Pickett Jr. as the business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
rentonreporter.com
ACLU responds to South Sound mayors on public safety
An array of community organizations, service providers and public defender associations, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), released a concerted statement this month supporting police reform efforts and pushing back on calls for a “tough on crime” approach to community safety. The organizations took out print and...
KOMO News
Councilmember Sawant says people are throwing feces in her yard, criticizes police action
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is accusing the Seattle Police Department (SPD) of failing to fully investigate several incidents of people throwing human excrement in her yard. There have been six incidents where Sawant and her family discovered human waste in their yard, the most recent...
KXL
School Board Member In Washington State Resigns After Capitol Riot Arrest
SEATTLE (AP) – A school board member from a small city in Washington state has resigned after he and his stepson were charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, northwest of Mount Rainier, and his 20-year-old stepson, Caden...
Pilot program looking to nab noisy drivers underway in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Speed and red light cameras are common across western Washington. Now, new technology could be on the way to nab cars, trucks and motorcycles that make too much noise. Kirkland is the first city in the state to deploy a six-month pilot program that will capture...
redmond-reporter.com
King County Housing Authority leases 90% of Emergency Housing Vouchers
As of October 21 the King County Housing Authority (KCHA) has leased 90%, or 693, out of the 762 Emergency Housing Vouchers they were awarded, with expectations to be fully leased up by the end of the calendar year. Emergency Housing Vouchers, also known as EHVs, serve individuals and families...
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
Burien business owners raise concerns about open drug use, property crime near city hall
BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien City Council meeting was paused, then evacuated on Monday night when people were smoking an unknown substance right outside. Some business owners said this incident highlights an ongoing safety problem. There are concerns in the city about open drug use and property crime. A...
KATU.com
Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6
A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
The Stranger
The County Canceled the SODO Shelter Expansion and No One Is Happy
“The County’s not expanding the shelter,” I said, sitting crisscross applesauce in front of the empty building that, in March, King County slated to become an enhanced behavioral health shelter. The plan was, in part, to assist the people that the existing SODO Services Hub, which currently shelters 270, could not serve.
KUOW
Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended
Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
KUOW
A highly charged public meeting in Seattle's Greenwood — but don't you dare record it
Dan Strauss, the city councilmember for Ballard and Greenwood, attempted a media blackout of a public meeting on Monday night. Strauss was one of four panelists at a forum on public safety at the Taproot Theatre in Greenwood. The meeting was convened by local businesses to discuss public safety and the possibility of a tiny house village for unhoused people.
KUOW
Sound it Out: what is a community land trust?
Soundside is a show built around YOU – our listeners. Every other week, we bring you a segment called "Sound it Out," to broadcast your thoughts about the show and answer questions about stories we've covered. Today, we're diving back into a conversation we had last week with Joshua...
KUOW
Eerie, quiet and so much smoke: Darrington mayor reflects on hazardous air quality
A blanket of smoky particles and pollution continued to smother the Puget Sound region Thursday. But if you think your neighborhood has it bad, consider Darrington, in Snohomish County – which sits at the confluence of multiple wildfires. The Air Quality Index there climbed past 450 this week. The...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
kirklandreporter.com
City of Kirkland to test new technology aimed at curbing illegal vehicle noise
The City of Kirkland Police Department is the first in the state to implement a Street Racing Noise Pilot Program authorized by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. This feasibility study will test new automated vehicle noise identification cameras in areas designated as test zones in the city. “Noise caused by...
Seattle council member Sawant urging police to investigate several attacks involving human feces
In a letter directed to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and the Seattle City Council’s, council member Kshama Sawant expressed disfavor with the Seattle Police Department for “failing to investigate a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”. According to Sawant, bags of human...
Comments / 0