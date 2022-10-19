ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District

Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District. A memorial of flowers, candles, cards, balloons and pictures grew in a neighborhood of Seattle’s Central District honoring the life of a beloved community member. Loved ones identified D’Vonne Pickett Jr. as the business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

ACLU responds to South Sound mayors on public safety

An array of community organizations, service providers and public defender associations, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), released a concerted statement this month supporting police reform efforts and pushing back on calls for a “tough on crime” approach to community safety. The organizations took out print and...
KING COUNTY, WA
redmond-reporter.com

King County Housing Authority leases 90% of Emergency Housing Vouchers

As of October 21 the King County Housing Authority (KCHA) has leased 90%, or 693, out of the 762 Emergency Housing Vouchers they were awarded, with expectations to be fully leased up by the end of the calendar year. Emergency Housing Vouchers, also known as EHVs, serve individuals and families...
kafe.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6

A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Stranger

The County Canceled the SODO Shelter Expansion and No One Is Happy

“The County’s not expanding the shelter,” I said, sitting crisscross applesauce in front of the empty building that, in March, King County slated to become an enhanced behavioral health shelter. The plan was, in part, to assist the people that the existing SODO Services Hub, which currently shelters 270, could not serve.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended

Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
TUKWILA, WA
KUOW

Sound it Out: what is a community land trust?

Soundside is a show built around YOU – our listeners. Every other week, we bring you a segment called "Sound it Out," to broadcast your thoughts about the show and answer questions about stories we've covered. Today, we're diving back into a conversation we had last week with Joshua...
KING COUNTY, WA
kirklandreporter.com

City of Kirkland to test new technology aimed at curbing illegal vehicle noise

The City of Kirkland Police Department is the first in the state to implement a Street Racing Noise Pilot Program authorized by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. This feasibility study will test new automated vehicle noise identification cameras in areas designated as test zones in the city. “Noise caused by...
KIRKLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy