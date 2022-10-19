Read full article on original website
South Hunterdon over New Hope-Solebury (PA) - Football recap
Tanner McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another as South Hunterdon won at home, 28-0, over New Hope-Solebury (PA). With the win, South Hunterdon (6-2) is likely to be in the playoffs in Super Section South 2. Edward Cooper opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the...
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Howard, defense carry West Deptford to key win over Haddon Heights
For anyone who has followed South Jersey football for the past two decades, particularly in Gloucester County, a year or two without West Deptford in the playoffs just doesn’t feel right. This is a program, after all, that expects to contend for sectional titles year in and year out,...
Boys soccer: Shore Conference Tournament final preview — No. 3 Christian Brothers vs. No. 15 Howell
Triton over Moorestown Friends - Girls soccer recap
Gianna Walker scored two goals to lead Triton past Moorestown Friends 4-2 in Moorestown. Triton (8-7-1) held a 2-0 lead at the half and outshot Moorestown Friends 20-12 in the game. Kyra Samalonis and Amelia Aquino had a goal and an assist each with Brittany Boyle also tallying an assist....
St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap
Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
Late comeback leads Atlantic City over Oakcrest
Atlantic City assured itself of some serious momentum heading into next week’s Group 5 playoffs with a dramatic late-game comeback that will be difficult to top, even in the postseason. Converting twice on a fourth-and-seven plays in the winning drive, visiting Atlantic City capped its comeback with a 20-yard...
Football: Ford’s rushing helps No. 6 Toms River North stay perfect with win over Midd. North
Micah Ford racked up three rushing touchdowns to help Toms River North, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 take a 50-6 win over Middletown North, in Middletown. The win kept the Mariners unbeaten at 9-0. All three of Micah Fords’ touchdowns came in the opening half, and his longest...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Holy Spirit rallies from 21-point deficit, stuns Kingsway with TD in final minute
Holy Spirit High School football coach Andrew DiPasquale called it the greatest comeback he’d ever seen in his life. And maybe he’s just not old enough to remember Bills-Oliers, but the Spartans’ 31-27 victory over Kingsway on Friday night was still one for the ages. Spirit clinched...
Football: Steinert runs away from Lawrence during big second half
Ryan Belford scored a pair of touchdowns as Steinert cruised to a 31-7 victory over Lawrence in Lawrenceville. Belford scored his first touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 10-yard run. Steinert (4-3) extended the lead in the second quarter when Braeden Petro hit Joe Framo for a 30-yard score.
This N.J. marathon, among the nation’s oldest, is happening this weekend
One of the nation’s oldest marathons will bring more than 1,000 runners to Atlantic City on Sunday morning. The Atlantic City Marathon is starting at 8 a.m. Sunday along with a half-marathon. Two related races, covering 3.1 miles and 6.2 miles, are taking place on Saturday. About 10 miles...
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
Phillies to send young lefty to mound for Game 4 NLCS start
PHILADELPHIA - Bailey Falter will make his postseason debut on Saturday night when the Phillies host the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies took a two-games-to-one lead in the series with a 4-2 win on Friday night. A victory Saturday would give the Phillies a chance to clinch the series with ace Zack Wheeler on the mound Sunday.
N.J. boy 7, critically injured after being struck by car after getting off school bus, cops say
A 7-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking home just after being dropped off by his school bus Thursday afternoon in Burlington County, officials said. The driver of the car stopped and cooperated with police after hitting the boy around 3:20 p.m. on...
Arrests made in killing of Philadelphia man in N.J., authorities say
Two Camden County men were charged in the shooting death of a Philadelphia man in Camden this week, authorities said Thursday. Dominique Bowman, 38, of Lindenwold, and Jamel Granger, 18, of Clementon, face charges of murder and weapons offenses in the slaying of Darrell Whichard, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
Lifeguards in 3 Shore towns due $400K in unpaid overtime, state says
Lifeguards in three New Jersey towns are due more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the Labor Department said Friday. Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor failed to pay 347 lifeguards properly during the summers of 2021 and 2022, it said. The Labor Department also found all three towns improperly documented the employment of minors, it said.
Phillies NLCS, Game 5 tickets: How to get tickets to Phillies vs. Padres, Game 5 on Sunday
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, in an NLCS game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 (10/23/22). WATCH MOST MLB POSTSEASON GAMES HERE: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV. Fans who want to...
What channel is the Phillies game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Padres in NLCS, Game 4
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, in an NLCS game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 (10/22/22). WATCH MOST MLB POSTSEASON GAMES HERE: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV. Fans can watch the...
