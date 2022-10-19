ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap

Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap

Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Morice’s three scores spark Cedar Grove past Hoboken - Football recap

Jackson Morice scored three first half touchdowns as Cedar Grove rolled to a 48-14 victory over Hoboken in Hoboken. Morice, a sophomore, returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown, giving Cedar Grove (7-2) a 21-0 lead just 4:43 into the game. Morice then caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Paradiso later in the first quarter, then, in the second, ran for an 81-yard score to make it 34-0 at halftime.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap

Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph over Parsippany Hills - Field hockey recap

Anna Stock struck twice while Riley Novak and Kayla Pentz each chipped in a goal as Randolph won on the road, 4-0, over Parsippany Hills. Jessa Altemose recored the shutout with one save for Randolph (11-4-3), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Parsippany Hills is now 3-9-2. The...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Football: North Warren cruises past Pequannock, improves playoff standing

Angelo Fluri finished with 115 yards and a touchdown as North Warren dominated from the opening minutes of a 33-6 victory over Pequannock in Blairstown. North Warren (6-2) extends its winning streak to four games with a strong effort on both sides of the ball. Jared Van Valkenburg completed four passes, including a touchdown strike to Craig Shipps.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Triton over Moorestown Friends - Girls soccer recap

Gianna Walker scored two goals to lead Triton past Moorestown Friends 4-2 in Moorestown. Triton (8-7-1) held a 2-0 lead at the half and outshot Moorestown Friends 20-12 in the game. Kyra Samalonis and Amelia Aquino had a goal and an assist each with Brittany Boyle also tallying an assist....
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: North Arlington squeaks past Lyndhurst, solidifies playoff spot

North Arlington edged Lyndhurst, 28-21, on Friday night in North Arlington. With the win, North Arlington improved to 5-3 while Lyndhurst dropped to 3-5. Coming into the week, North Arlington was in 12th in North Jersey, Section 1 for the playoffs which begin next weekend. It had a UPR of 12.2 and appears to be locked into the postseason. The top 16 teams in each super section are broken down into two eight-team brackets.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap

Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

