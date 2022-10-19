Read full article on original website
No. 20 Livingston over North Bergen - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic’s goal and assist lifted Livingston, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 victory over North Bergen in North Bergen. Izzy Kililee added a goal for Livingston (13-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Amanda Hansel made one save in the shutout. North Bergen falls to...
Moreno’s three goals power Harrison past North Arlington - Boys soccer recap
Brando Moreno’s three goals and two assists fueled Harrison to a 6-1 victory over Norther Arlington in Harrison. Yusufu Jaite had a goal and an assist for Harrison (11-2-1). Eann Vieira and Randy Abarca scored a goal each and Gabriel Barreto-Reis added two assists. Jonathan Hermo made three saves and Ismael Kone had two in the win.
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Football: Ford’s rushing helps No. 6 Toms River North stay perfect with win over Midd. North
Micah Ford racked up three rushing touchdowns to help Toms River North, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 take a 50-6 win over Middletown North, in Middletown. The win kept the Mariners unbeaten at 9-0. All three of Micah Fords’ touchdowns came in the opening half, and his longest...
South Hunterdon over New Hope-Solebury (PA) - Football recap
Tanner McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another as South Hunterdon won at home, 28-0, over New Hope-Solebury (PA). With the win, South Hunterdon (6-2) is likely to be in the playoffs in Super Section South 2. Edward Cooper opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the...
Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap
Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
Morice’s three scores spark Cedar Grove past Hoboken - Football recap
Jackson Morice scored three first half touchdowns as Cedar Grove rolled to a 48-14 victory over Hoboken in Hoboken. Morice, a sophomore, returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown, giving Cedar Grove (7-2) a 21-0 lead just 4:43 into the game. Morice then caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Paradiso later in the first quarter, then, in the second, ran for an 81-yard score to make it 34-0 at halftime.
Football: Pleasantville wins divisional title, beats Middle Township
Pleasantville shut out Middle Township, 21-0, in Pleasantville. With the win, the Greyhounds won the outright Patriot Division title of the WJFL with a 4-0 mark. Pleasantville is 5-2 overall. The team led just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. Had Pleasantville lost, if Glassboro beat Buena, the...
Football: Liam Godwin has four scores as Cranford defeats No. 11 North Brunswick
Liam Godwin had a big day with four touchdowns for Cranford and led his team rushing in its 34-14 win over North Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Cranford. Tied at seven at the end of the first quarter, Cranford (6-2) took control the rest of the way as it outscored North Brunswick 27-7.
St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap
Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
Jackson Memorial bulldozes Freehold Township in 2nd half, returns to playoffs
In the post-game huddle, Jackson Memorial head coach Vin Mistretta couldn’t say with certainty who his team would be playing in the first round of the state tournament next weekend. He couldn’t even tell them if they would be home or on the road. “We’ll figure all that...
Boys soccer: Shore Conference Tournament final preview — No. 3 Christian Brothers vs. No. 15 Howell
Randolph over Parsippany Hills - Field hockey recap
Anna Stock struck twice while Riley Novak and Kayla Pentz each chipped in a goal as Randolph won on the road, 4-0, over Parsippany Hills. Jessa Altemose recored the shutout with one save for Randolph (11-4-3), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Parsippany Hills is now 3-9-2. The...
Football: North Warren cruises past Pequannock, improves playoff standing
Angelo Fluri finished with 115 yards and a touchdown as North Warren dominated from the opening minutes of a 33-6 victory over Pequannock in Blairstown. North Warren (6-2) extends its winning streak to four games with a strong effort on both sides of the ball. Jared Van Valkenburg completed four passes, including a touchdown strike to Craig Shipps.
Football: Hart tosses 3 TDs to lead Hunterdon Central past Perth Amboy
Hunterdon Central prepared to take on Perth Amboy in a game that had some playoff implications. In one of the most important games of the year, RJ Hart showed up for the Red Devils. Hart finished 9-for-15 and threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns to help Hunterdon Central cruise...
Howard, defense carry West Deptford to key win over Haddon Heights
For anyone who has followed South Jersey football for the past two decades, particularly in Gloucester County, a year or two without West Deptford in the playoffs just doesn’t feel right. This is a program, after all, that expects to contend for sectional titles year in and year out,...
Triton over Moorestown Friends - Girls soccer recap
Gianna Walker scored two goals to lead Triton past Moorestown Friends 4-2 in Moorestown. Triton (8-7-1) held a 2-0 lead at the half and outshot Moorestown Friends 20-12 in the game. Kyra Samalonis and Amelia Aquino had a goal and an assist each with Brittany Boyle also tallying an assist....
Football: North Arlington squeaks past Lyndhurst, solidifies playoff spot
North Arlington edged Lyndhurst, 28-21, on Friday night in North Arlington. With the win, North Arlington improved to 5-3 while Lyndhurst dropped to 3-5. Coming into the week, North Arlington was in 12th in North Jersey, Section 1 for the playoffs which begin next weekend. It had a UPR of 12.2 and appears to be locked into the postseason. The top 16 teams in each super section are broken down into two eight-team brackets.
GMC Field Hockey Tournament Final Preview: 3-Old Bridge vs. 1-East Brunswick
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap
Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
