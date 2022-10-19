ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert

Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Jersey City teens try to rise above hardship with new hip-hop track ‘Winning Pain’

Jersey City teens Jahmair Pickett, aka Mairgzz, and Jahmir Wiggs, aka WW Jwizzz are the duo behind hip hop track “Winning Pain,” released last week on YouTube. In the song, WW Jwizzz, a 2022 graduate of Innovation High School, and Mairgzz, a junior at Lincoln High School, rap respectively about being broken down mentally, let down constantly, and still trying to win despite the pain of those dynamics. Mairgzz’s lines speak to eschewing partying and the fake love that prevails outside for a higher power and winning not just for himself.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Impractical Jokers’ tour coming to New Jersey

Have you seen my friends? The kinda guys who sneak balloons onto people's pants? With names like Cranjis McBasketball? Afraid of cats? Obsessed with Danica McKellar? You seen anybody like that?. Well, you can. The cast of “Impractical Jokers” is going on tour and they’re stopping in New Jersey. For...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark Symphony Hall CEO Taneshia Nash Laird announces planned departure

Newark Symphony Hall CEO and President Taneshia Nash Laird is stepping away from her role next month, according to a post on her LinkedIn page. Laird joined the organization in November 2018 after a national search, succeeding interim Executive Director Leon Denmark. During her time — which she described as...
NEWARK, NJ
thedigestonline.com

The Gates of Hell: New Jersey Truth or Tale?

New Jersey is brimming with urban legends. From the Jersey Devil to the Sussex Sea Serpent, supernatural tales are central to the Garden State’s culture. Whether they’re real or not, generations of New Jersey residents have passed down these local stories, adding a layer of eerie uncertainty to the surrounding areas. One such legend, located in Clifton behind the old Black Prince Distillery, is the perfect place to test your courage–the Gates of Hell.
CLIFTON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Tsu Surf arrest: Understanding the federal RICO case so far

NEW YORK - One week ago, legendary battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, was taken into federal custody in New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down at a home in Jersey City and arrested him after a short standoff.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks TV info (10/22/22): FREE live stream, time, TV channel, radio stream

The New Jersey Devils face the San Jose Sharks in a regular season game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 (10/22/22) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Local fans can watch the game on MSG Sportsnet via a subscription to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, both of which have free trials (check to see if your area carries MSG Network here). Fans in San Jose can watch the game via DirecTV Stream, which carries NBCSCA.
SAN JOSE, CA
NJ.com

N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot

Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth

Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap

Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

NJ Jackals Moving to Historic Paterson Ballpark

In an age when sports teams are fleeing from the city to the suburbs, the New Jersey Jackals are going in the opposite direction. The Frontier League team will shift next spring from Yogi Berra Stadium, a Little Falls ballpark just below the campus of Montclair State University, to Hinchliffe Stadium, former home of the New York Black Yankees, New York Cubans, the Newark Eagles, and the 1933 Negro Leagues All-Star Game.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Eastside quiets No. 14 Passaic Tech, makes statement in playoff-worthy battle

Paterson Eastside football clinched a winning record in more ways than one against Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Thursday night in Wayne. Five of the Ghosts’ eight regular-season games were decided by a single possession, and they were able to head to the postseason on the right side of a .500 record and with some solid momentum after a 7-6 victory in a defensive struggle in Wayne.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy