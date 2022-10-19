Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert
Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
Trentonian
Movie about Emmett Till coming soon to Trenton (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
A Black female friend made this admission regarding Till, a movie soon to be released in the Trenton area. “I don’t know if I want to see (the movie) because I’m afraid how angry it will make me,” she said. Anger, hurt, disbelief, etc. sound like wonderful...
Jersey City teens try to rise above hardship with new hip-hop track ‘Winning Pain’
Jersey City teens Jahmair Pickett, aka Mairgzz, and Jahmir Wiggs, aka WW Jwizzz are the duo behind hip hop track “Winning Pain,” released last week on YouTube. In the song, WW Jwizzz, a 2022 graduate of Innovation High School, and Mairgzz, a junior at Lincoln High School, rap respectively about being broken down mentally, let down constantly, and still trying to win despite the pain of those dynamics. Mairgzz’s lines speak to eschewing partying and the fake love that prevails outside for a higher power and winning not just for himself.
‘Impractical Jokers’ tour coming to New Jersey
Have you seen my friends? The kinda guys who sneak balloons onto people's pants? With names like Cranjis McBasketball? Afraid of cats? Obsessed with Danica McKellar? You seen anybody like that?. Well, you can. The cast of “Impractical Jokers” is going on tour and they’re stopping in New Jersey. For...
roi-nj.com
Newark Symphony Hall CEO Taneshia Nash Laird announces planned departure
Newark Symphony Hall CEO and President Taneshia Nash Laird is stepping away from her role next month, according to a post on her LinkedIn page. Laird joined the organization in November 2018 after a national search, succeeding interim Executive Director Leon Denmark. During her time — which she described as...
Popular Netflix show is causing a problem in Westfield, NJ
WESTFIELD — A popular new Netflix show has prompted a steady stream of visitors to this normally quiet neighborhood. “The Watcher,” inspired by a real-life situation involving a family that owned the house at 657 Boulevard, debuted on the streaming service last week. Before the limited thriller series...
thedigestonline.com
The Gates of Hell: New Jersey Truth or Tale?
New Jersey is brimming with urban legends. From the Jersey Devil to the Sussex Sea Serpent, supernatural tales are central to the Garden State’s culture. Whether they’re real or not, generations of New Jersey residents have passed down these local stories, adding a layer of eerie uncertainty to the surrounding areas. One such legend, located in Clifton behind the old Black Prince Distillery, is the perfect place to test your courage–the Gates of Hell.
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
fox5ny.com
Tsu Surf arrest: Understanding the federal RICO case so far
NEW YORK - One week ago, legendary battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, was taken into federal custody in New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down at a home in Jersey City and arrested him after a short standoff.
A long-exposure look sheds a new light on creepy creations at N.J.’s ‘Halloween House’ (PHOTOS)
They are ethereal. They are ephemeral. They are eerie. They may look strangely humanoid but they are not of this earth. Once each year around this time, they show themselves to mere mortals in Lambertville outside the home of their creator, artist Dolores Dragan. Because of them, the home she...
New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks TV info (10/22/22): FREE live stream, time, TV channel, radio stream
The New Jersey Devils face the San Jose Sharks in a regular season game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 (10/22/22) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Local fans can watch the game on MSG Sportsnet via a subscription to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, both of which have free trials (check to see if your area carries MSG Network here). Fans in San Jose can watch the game via DirecTV Stream, which carries NBCSCA.
N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot
Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth
Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap
Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
njbmagazine.com
NJ Jackals Moving to Historic Paterson Ballpark
In an age when sports teams are fleeing from the city to the suburbs, the New Jersey Jackals are going in the opposite direction. The Frontier League team will shift next spring from Yogi Berra Stadium, a Little Falls ballpark just below the campus of Montclair State University, to Hinchliffe Stadium, former home of the New York Black Yankees, New York Cubans, the Newark Eagles, and the 1933 Negro Leagues All-Star Game.
Big News About Newark Airport Could Be a Major Game-Changer
People are bound to have opinions about this.
Boys soccer: Shore Conference Tournament final preview — No. 3 Christian Brothers vs. No. 15 Howell

No. 1 Don Bosco Prep runs past Paramus Catholic - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled toward the postseason with a 56-21 win over Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Don Bosco (6-2) finds itself sitting alone in the top spot of Non-Public A, with the qualifying cutoff for non-public teams on Oct. 29. The Ironmen had...
Paterson Eastside quiets No. 14 Passaic Tech, makes statement in playoff-worthy battle
Paterson Eastside football clinched a winning record in more ways than one against Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Thursday night in Wayne. Five of the Ghosts’ eight regular-season games were decided by a single possession, and they were able to head to the postseason on the right side of a .500 record and with some solid momentum after a 7-6 victory in a defensive struggle in Wayne.
No. 20 Livingston over North Bergen - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic’s goal and assist lifted Livingston, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 victory over North Bergen in North Bergen. Izzy Kililee added a goal for Livingston (13-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Amanda Hansel made one save in the shutout. North Bergen falls to...
