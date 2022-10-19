Read full article on original website
WESH
Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
Family of man found dead in trunk of car frustrated after suspects back out of plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a man shot to death earlier this year are frustrated after the two people suspected of killing him backed out of a plea deal on Friday. Melvin Wilcox was reported missing in March, and days later was found dead in the trunk...
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
WESH
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
‘You again?’ Florida deputies pull over repeat offender, find drugs hidden in his underwear, video shows
Body cam video showed Florida deputies arrest a felon on drug charges for the fourth time this year, according to authorities.
click orlando
Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year. Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday...
fox35orlando.com
Arkansas fugitive accused of threatening to shoot coworkers caught in Orlando after wild chase
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous fugitive was arrested in Central Florida after causing chaos on State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) in Orlando, taking troopers on a wild ride during rush hour Wednesday. It all started after Brevard County deputies tried pulling over 33-year-old Daniel Harris during a traffic stop, because...
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
WESH
FHP: 90-year-old man dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Orange County. In Orlando, a pickup truck crashed in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 414 around 11:50 a.m. The pickup truck was driving an outside lane and as...
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
click orlando
2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man wanted for common law cheating
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man who is wanted for common law cheating. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Michael Ryan Dockery. In July of 2020,...
leesburg-news.com
73-year-old Lake County woman dies of heart attack in traffic crash
A 73-year-old Lake County woman died of a heart attack in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 4. The Groveland woman was driving a car at 3:10 p.m. eastbound on the I-4 exit ramp to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs when she failed to stop for a vehicle in front of her, driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. That crash set in motion a chain-reaction accident involving two more vehicles.
Click10.com
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Florida highway ends in arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. According to Local 10 News partner WKMG, troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested...
click orlando
1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
click orlando
Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Students at Lake Weir Middle School in Ocala are learning a life lesson they probably didn't expect this week: the consequences of stealing. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl broke into her grandparents’ safe and stole about $13,500 in cash – half her grandmother’s life savings left over after she’d sold her house. Then, the sheriff’s office says the girl started handing the cash out to people at school.
click orlando
Man shot inside Orlando apartment; woman, infant not struck, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured Tuesday evening after someone shot into his Orlando apartment, according police. Officers responded to the 2700 block of LB McLeod Road at 7:37 p.m. after reports of a shooting. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the way. Here’s how low temps will go |...
