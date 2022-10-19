ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WTVW

EFD Division Chief Larson gives brief update on Morton Warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Carpenters Union Training Center hosts open house in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, IN
WTVW

Gov. Andy Beshear helps dedicate Ohio County homes to tornado survivors

OHIO COUNTY, KY
WTVW

USI basketball ready for new challenge, prepares for Division I

EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Beautiful Very Warm Weekend Underway

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 77-81. Winds S 15-25 SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 53-61 (East to West…58-59 in the Evansville Metro). SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 78-82. Winds SSE 15-25 Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Haunted trail scares up donations for families in need

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- There’s nothing like Autumn in the Tri-State. The leaves are changing colors as they fall, the air at those Friday night football games is crisp, and there are plenty of places to get properly spooked before Halloween. Back for the first time since 2018, Terror...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Gibson County Animal Services host open house

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Animal Services would like to invite you to their annual open house and vendor fair. The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, and door prizes. Free chili, sweets and hotdogs will be available as well.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTVW

One More Very Cold Night

Red Flag WARNING (High Fire Danger) 10am to 7pm Thursday​​. OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Lows 28-31. Sunrise 7:04. THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy with Highs 59-67 (East to West…63-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/S 10-20 THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 39-46 (East to West…41-44 in the Evansville Metro).
EVANSVILLE, IN

