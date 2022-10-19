ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinuba, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Garfield Elementary Teacher honored as Educator of the Week

FRESNO, ( ) – A first-grade teacher at Garfield Elementary School in Clovis has earned the honor of KSEE24’s Educator of the week. Mrs. Tamara Riley has been a teacher for more than 20 years. Her classroom was filled with joy and laughter when the KSEE24 News crew walked in with a $124 check to GW School Supply.
CLOVIS, CA
High School Football PRO

Tulare, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dinuba High School football team will have a game with Tulare Union High School on October 20, 2022, 19:30:00.
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

Veterans get heroes welcome returning on Central Valley Honor Flight

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A band and hundreds of enthusiastic family, friends, and supporters turned out at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Wednesday night to welcome home the veterans of the 23rd Central Valley Honor Flight. 68 Valley veterans basked in the love and delight of a grateful crowd...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville goes green with local dispensaries

On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
PORTERVILLE, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival

MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

FOX26 viewer reports mail, including ballots left in Fresno field

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A concerned FOX26 viewer reported some mail, including multiple voting ballots left in a field in West Fresno. According to the viewer, several mailboxes have been recently broken into. The mail found could possibly be what was taken from the mailboxes near Ashlan and Polk Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic

Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
FRESNO, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno Fishing 10/18

John Kleinsasser is pictured above with a skinner 30.5” walleye from Fresno. He was fishing with Dennis Hanson and Brian Olson. The trio had a very good afternoon!
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Christmas-theme drone show coming to Clovis, tickets now available

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — For those that love all things Christmas, then this one’s for you. Skye Dreams is teaming up with Fresno Street Eats for a Christmas-theme drone show at the Clovis Rodeo Ground. The show will feature more than 100 drones lighting up the sky with...
CLOVIS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend

Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rise in respiratory virus among infants in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals nationwide and in the Central Valley. At Valley Children’s Hospital, pediatricians are seeing a sudden and dramatic uptick in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults may […]
FRESNO, CA

