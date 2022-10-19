Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
yourcentralvalley.com
Garfield Elementary Teacher honored as Educator of the Week
FRESNO, ( ) – A first-grade teacher at Garfield Elementary School in Clovis has earned the honor of KSEE24’s Educator of the week. Mrs. Tamara Riley has been a teacher for more than 20 years. Her classroom was filled with joy and laughter when the KSEE24 News crew walked in with a $124 check to GW School Supply.
Tulare, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KMPH.com
$210,000 donated to Clovis North band members to fund NY trip for Thanksgiving Day Parade
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Clovis North Band members are one step closer to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a generous donation has popped up. $210,000 will help cover the rest of the cost to allow all team members to go. We are humbled by...
KMPH.com
Program transforms tattered skateboards, inmates’ lives at Corcoran State Prison
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A furry cub. These are hardly images that come to mind when you think of Corcoran State Prison—home to nearly 3,400 inmates in Central California. “It’s mind-blowingly good art,” says Rodney Rodriguez, Founder and President of Fresno Skateboard Salvage. The program takes...
KMPH.com
Veterans get heroes welcome returning on Central Valley Honor Flight
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A band and hundreds of enthusiastic family, friends, and supporters turned out at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Wednesday night to welcome home the veterans of the 23rd Central Valley Honor Flight. 68 Valley veterans basked in the love and delight of a grateful crowd...
thesungazette.com
Porterville goes green with local dispensaries
On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
sierranewsonline.com
Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival
MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
csufresno.edu
Mother names a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant as driver involved in collision that killed Hoover High student
Ragina Bell, mother of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., said during an Oct. 20 Fresno City Council meeting that she has learned a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant was the driver of the car that hit and killed her son. Her son was hit on Oct. 4 in front of Hoover...
KMPH.com
FOX26 viewer reports mail, including ballots left in Fresno field
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A concerned FOX26 viewer reported some mail, including multiple voting ballots left in a field in West Fresno. According to the viewer, several mailboxes have been recently broken into. The mail found could possibly be what was taken from the mailboxes near Ashlan and Polk Avenues.
GV Wire
Valley Drone Company Will Put on a Festive Holiday Light Show in Clovis
Christmas may be still be more than a month away, but plans to provide a spectacular Christmas show are already underway with the launch of a new family-friendly holiday event. The Holi-Drone show will make its holiday debut this year at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Dec. 6-8 as part...
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
KMPH.com
Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic
Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Fishing 10/18
John Kleinsasser is pictured above with a skinner 30.5” walleye from Fresno. He was fishing with Dennis Hanson and Brian Olson. The trio had a very good afternoon!
KMPH.com
Christmas-theme drone show coming to Clovis, tickets now available
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — For those that love all things Christmas, then this one’s for you. Skye Dreams is teaming up with Fresno Street Eats for a Christmas-theme drone show at the Clovis Rodeo Ground. The show will feature more than 100 drones lighting up the sky with...
Hanford Sentinel
The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend
Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
Rise in respiratory virus among infants in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals nationwide and in the Central Valley. At Valley Children’s Hospital, pediatricians are seeing a sudden and dramatic uptick in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults may […]
Texas Roadhouse hiring 230 jobs in Visalia with new restaurant
Texas Roadhouse is bringing 230 jobs to Visalia as it staffs up for its grand opening.
Respiratory virus uptick among pediatric patients in Valley
Respiratory illnesses are arriving early in parts of the nation, specifically in pediatric cases. Hospitals are seeing an increase in illnesses like RSV, flu and the common cold.
