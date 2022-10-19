ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Democrats make final statewide push in Evansville

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaRtF_0ieKOivJ00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several Democratic candidates running in races across Indiana made a stop in Evansville on Tuesday to talk about their “Contract with Women” campaign.

Organizers of the tour tell us the campaign calls on all Democrats and Republicans to sign a pledge that would put women and girls’ futures first.

Abortion is a matter of ‘freedom’ for Biden and Democrats

Their state-wide tour focuses on restoring what they call, the right to an abortion, Indiana’s high “maternal mortality” and workplace protections.

The candidates urged voters to sign a pledge to “create better lives” for women. State Treasurer candidate Jessica McClellan, who faces Republican Daniel Elliott, stressed the importance of casting your vote.

“It’s really the only people that can make this change that Indiana wants to see are the people you elect to the statehouse,” McClellan tells us. “We’ve got to elect different people to the statehouse if we want to see anything different happen. Changes will come through voting.”

This is the Democrat’s final state-wide push before election day. Once finished, the state party will have held more than 160 events in about 70 counties in about a year and a half.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 4

David
2d ago

Don't bother, baby killing, interest rates raising, hurting Americans isn't a vote winner

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfyi.org

Indiana's 2022 midterm elections

Early voting is underway in Indiana's 2022 Midterm Elections and Election Day is Nov. 8. This page has what you need to be an informed voter as you head to the polls – information on individual races, the offices, what you'll need to cast your vote and more. Plus all of the 2022 election coverage from WFYI and IPB News is collected below.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Candidates coming to speak at Daviess County Courthouse

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The 2022 Red, White and Blue Picnic is one week away and candidates will speak during the event. Officials say this event is in a “stump speech” format where each candidate is allotted time to speak. All local, state and federal level office seekers are invited to attend. The Fraternal Order […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family hopeful for Lofton’s Law passage in 2023

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson family is pushing to criminalize hazing in Kentucky after the tragic death of their son in October 2021. Lofton Hazelwood was a freshman at the University of Kentucky when alleged hazing claimed his life. Now the Hazelwood family, along with State Senator Robby Mills, are taking action through a […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?

Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Recyclers are Growing in Indiana

There’s a great deal of money in metals for Hoosiers, in more ways than commonly thought. Indiana is well known as a major location for primary metals production, but the recycling side of the industry has been gaining strength lately too as more metal purchasers seek out sustainable alternatives. Lately, companies involved in scrap recycling have been expanding their capabilities to meet the increased demand for reclaimed material.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Open burn ban declared for Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County, in order to protect the public welfare and safety during this unusually dry period, has declared an “Open Burn Emergency.” Officials say this ban shall be in effect for all unincorporated areas of Vanderburgh County and valid 24 hours a day. The ban […]
WEHT/WTVW

Hiring problems? Not in Indiana, experts suggest

INDIANA (WEHT) — If you’re a Tri-State resident, your opinion on hiring struggles may vary wildly from the next person. A new study from WalletHub has found that Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky are not alike when it boils down to getting a job. Within the nation, workers are easier to find in some states than […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy