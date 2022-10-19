Read full article on original website
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Amazon Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Alleged Antitrust Breach
Amazon harms its customers by directing them to its "featured offer," resulting in better-value deals being hidden and consumers paying more for products, according to a U.K. class action lawsuit. Hausfeld, the law firm leading the litigation, estimates total damages in the region of £900 million ($1 billion) if it...
Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
CNN claims pets have big climate impact, advises buying ‘smaller breeds’, feed them ‘insect-based food'
A CNN online article about climate change recommended ways pet owners could minimize the significant impact their animals have on the environment.
Apple Stores Begin Selling Exterior Door Lock That Can Be Unlocked by Tapping an iPhone Or Apple Watch
Apple stores in the U.S. are now selling an exterior door lock that can be unlocked by a user's Apple Watch or iPhone. When the $329 Level Lock+ is installed in a door, users can unlock and relock their homes using Apple Home Key. The Level Lock+ is the first...
British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation
LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was last up by 0.6% against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down as much as 1.4%...
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Here's How Venture Capital Is Helping to Lift the Next Generation of Latinos in Finance
There are more than 62 million Hispanic or Latino people in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census. That’s nearly 19% of the total population. Nevertheless, Latinos made up 4% of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Venture capital firms...
Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains
Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
