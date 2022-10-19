ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Alleged Antitrust Breach

Amazon harms its customers by directing them to its "featured offer," resulting in better-value deals being hidden and consumers paying more for products, according to a U.K. class action lawsuit. Hausfeld, the law firm leading the litigation, estimates total damages in the region of £900 million ($1 billion) if it...
Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation

LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was last up by 0.6% against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down as much as 1.4%...
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains

Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.

