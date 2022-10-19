ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YouTube just increased the price of its Family plan

Unfortunately, we have bad news for those paying for YouTube Premium's Family Plan. It appears that the streaming platform has begun informing customers that the cost of the tier will be increased on November 21st. The price? Well, it will jump from $17.99 to $22.99. But if you think a...
Android 13 QPR1 beta 3 adds a new toggle switch to a particular Pixel feature

Yesterday we told you that Google had surprised Pixel users by releasing the third and last beta for Android 13 QPR1. The Quarterly Platform Release beta program gives Pixel users "feature drops, bug fixes, and performance improvements ahead of the public release schedule." The next Quarterly Feature Drop is expected to be released on December 5th, the first Monday of the month.
Apple increases the price of the iPad mini abroad

Pricing is always a touchy subject when it comes to Apple products. The company is notorious for the aggressive (and sometimes borderline predatory) tactics it employs in order to maximize its profits. This is particularly obvious in the context of Apple’s entry-level, cheaper products (to the extent that any Apple...
DaVinci Resolve to bring powerful video editing to iPad

The Australian pioneer Blackmagic Design, infamous for its high quality video production hardware and software, just announced a new mobile app. Their powerful video editing program DaVinci Resolve is getting an iPad version. The app is expected to show up in the AppStore by the end of this year and...
Apple reportedly cuts iPhone 14 Plus production

Last year Apple announced that it was doing away with the iPhone mini. The model with the 5.4-inch display twice (with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini) failed to gain any traction with the phone-buying public. So the crew in Cupertino had an epiphany; if going small doesn't work, we will go LARGE. Apple decided to replace the iPhone 13 mini this year with a 6.7-inch non-Pro model that Apple named the iPhone 14 Plus.
Android Subsystem on Windows 11 gets a limited, but stable release

Participants in the Windows 11 Beta may check if they are among the lucky markets to have received a stable version of the long-anticipated Android Subsystem for Windows 11, as reported by Android Police. When Windows 11 was revealed, it stirred up the scene with not only visual changes, but...
Google unveils Android 13 (Go edition): More than just the basics

Android Go’s story starts five years ago when Google announced Android Oreo (Go edition) with the release of Android 8.1. It was a new operation system specifically designed to run on the most affordable Android smartphones available on the market. At that time, Android Oreo devices with 512MB to...
Best lock screen widgets for iOS 16

With iOS 16, Apple introduced customizable lock screen widgets, quite a big addition to the iOS operating system that, honestly speaking, flipped up the iPhone customization game on its head. Paired with the Always-On display functionality on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, lock screen widgets are now an integral and rather useful part of Apple's platform.
The 10th. generation iPad is the first to have a landscape selfie camera - even though it should not

On Tuesday, Apple quietly announced a couple of new devices - mostly iPads - via a series of dedicated press releases on its official Newsroom website. Without making any fuss, the Cupertino company stealthily gave the entry-level iPad its biggest makeover in almost a decade. The 10th-generation vanilla iPad now sports a modern new look that brings its exterior in line with Apple’s current design philosophy.
Roast gone wrong: Google disses Apple for marketing theft using an iPhone

Google has massively stepped up its smartphone game in recent times but it trails far behind industry bigwigs Samsung and Apple in sales. The company aims to double smartphone shipments in 2023 and has dialed up marketing to achieve that goal. Someone at the company made an oopsie this week when they tweeted from the official Pixel account using an iPhone to throw shade at Apple.
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices

If you're thinking of getting one of the best Android tablets out there for the holidays, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE is... probably not very high on your list of purchasing possibilities right now. Unless, of course, the mid-range giant can be yours at a large enough discount, which seems to be the case today (and today only).
Google announces new features and new icon for its Messages app

Google announced this morning some changes it is making to the Google Messages app for Android. The app is powered by Rich Communication Service (RCS) which allows users to send longer messages, send and receive higher-quality video, receive read receipts, and feel secure with end-to-end encryption. Similar to Apple's iMessage, these features are available only if the other parties involved in a chat are also using RCS.
Microsoft's (slowly) aging Surface Pro 8 is more affordable than ever before

Whether you're intrigued by the all-new 5G options with an all-new non-Intel processor inside, the expanded chromatic palette, and the more or less typical performance upgrades of the Surface Pro 9 or you're disappointed that Microsoft didn't substantially change more aspects of this bad boy's predecessor, you might want to consider Best Buy's latest one-day-only deal on said predecessor.
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299

With OnePlus 11 leaks and rumors intensifying of late (and flagship "Pro" branding reportedly off the table just like in 2021), this feels like a pretty good time for the company to pull out all the stops and try to move as many current-gen (and previous-gen) high-end handsets as possible.

