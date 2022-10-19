District soccer rewind: Fennville, Holland Christian, Black River advance

HOLLAND - The Black River, Fennville and Holland Christian boys soccer teams all advanced to district finals with semifinal wins on Tuesday.

In Division 1, West Ottawa lost 3-0 to Muskegon Mona Shores.

Holland Christian and Fennville will face each other in Thursday's Division 3 district final at 6 p.m. at South Haven.

Meanwhile, Black River will play at Bloomdingdale in a Division 4 final.

Here is a look at the semifinals:

Holland Christian 5, Allegan 0

The Maroons earned the shutout at home.

Lucas Freriks scored three goals to lead the Maroons. Kyle Cannon had a goal and an assist. Caden Petroelje also scored and Michael Pierce had two assists.

Daniel Morgan earned the shutout in goal.

"I was pleased with our start but we need to be more consistent with our energy and effort for all 80 minutes," Holland Christian coach Dave DeBoer said. "These seniors relished having one last home game. We are excited to be moving on to the finals and we will be ready for Thursday's game."

Fennville 2, Delton Kellogg 1

Miguel Solis-Salazar led Fennville with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Delton Kellogg in district play. Juan Porrez also scored for the Blackhawks.

Jose Sanchez had seven saves in goal.

Black River 2, Bloomingdale 1, OT

On a windy night, Black River had just enough to escape with a win over Bloomingdale.

Levi Benson opened the scoring at the 23:46 point of the second half on a scramble in front of the net.

Bloomingdale answered on a rebound 8 minutes later.

Mike Galicia had the game winner in the first overtime with 1:35 remaining, directly from a corner kick.

Talan Nahal made two saves in goal.

Black River moves onto the district finals on Thursday at Bloomingdale High School.

