Monroe, NC

Monroe, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Monroe.

The Piedmont High School soccer team will have a game with Sun Valley High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Piedmont High School
Sun Valley High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Mount Pleasant High School soccer team will have a game with Union Academy Charter School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Mount Pleasant High School
Union Academy Charter School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Piedmont High School soccer team will have a game with Sun Valley High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.

Piedmont High School
Sun Valley High School
October 19, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

