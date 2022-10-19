Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween-Week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
q101online.com
Man wanted in abduction case arrested in Rockingham County
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including...
q101online.com
Authorities arrest man wanted for abduction
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after this afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including abduction...
q101online.com
Waynesboro Police Investigate Theft
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Investigators are currently investigating a debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.
q101online.com
Staunton man escapes jail time
A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
q101online.com
Nelson County man named Farmer of the Year
A Nelson County farmer has been named Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Robert Saunders of Piney River, Virginia has been named as Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year. That award was presented in Georgia on Tuesday as part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, one of the largest agricultural events in the eastern United States. Saunders and his family operate Saunders Brothers Farm Market and peach orchard located in Nelson County. In addition to growing tree fruit, the family is renowned for growing woody ornamentals such as boxwood. Once again, Robert Saunders of Piney River, Virginia has been named as Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
Comments / 0